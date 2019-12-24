advertisement

Could Little Women Raise $ 100 Million? It is possible: the Christmas box office offers an enormous amount of options for a very short time.

“Little Women” and the animated “Spies in Disguise” are the openings of this year’s Christmas Day, together with the national expansion of “Uncut Gems”. From Wednesday to Sunday, at no point in the five-day period will be one of the greatest successes, but everyone is trying to take advantage of the most lucrative time frame of the movie year.

There is a lot at stake at this time of year. Unpredictability is higher. The order of the films can vary from day to day. The accepted number 1 “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” as well as “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Frozen II” will compete. And then there are “cats” – awareness and family-friendly timing could cause a surprise?

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Skywalker” will surely top all films. Even if it dropped two-thirds, it would still raise around $ 60 million for the three days. Monday was an incredible $ 29 million. The Force Awakens, which is also open during the holidays, fell 40%. (“The Last Jedi” fell 67% on the second weekend, but that was before the holiday season.) The timing should guarantee a decent stop, but B + Cinemascore and possibly fewer repeat business could see a decrease of at least 50%. , That would still be between $ 85 million and $ 90 million.

What is at risk (and not all studios like this problem) is the possibility that it may not reach the $ 500 million expected to finally enter the current “Star Wars” trilogy. Still, it’s difficult to imagine that a second weekend of $ 70 million is somehow not that strong.

It is number two that gets complicated. The sequels “Jumanji” and “Frozen” earned $ 26.1 and $ 12.3 million last weekend, respectively, and both were to thrive as family films. The first “Jumanji” in 2017 opened on the threshold of Christmas, and its second weekend rose 40%. It’s weekend three this time, but a gross of $ 25 million seems feasible. “Frozen II” is in its sixth week. In 2013, the weekend after Christmas (even later) increased by 46% compared to the previous weekend. If the same thing happened here, it would go to $ 18 million or more.

Sony

So where are the openers? With its ideal placement on Christmas opening day, Greta Gerwig’s interpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic could have a strong day on Wednesday. The more family-oriented “spies” could skyrocket on Thursday as parents look for activities for children that take place outside the home. By Friday, more normal weekend rates could decrease their position – or see them rise. That’s what makes Christmas such a shit.

Little Women is the most difficult to predict and has the highest potential. At best, it could challenge Frozen II as the third best for the weekend, at $ 16-18 million, after a similar result for the first two days. That would be a decent achievement. With a budget of $ 40 million before commercialization, the film would have a real chance of $ 100 million domestically. And with its international cast, which included Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Louis Garrel, it should also have foreign appeal.

This has excellent reviews, some potential awards and of course a very strong appeal to female viewers. However, the resistance could be high among men and some younger listeners. But with no other publication that is attractive to adults, it has a chance.

Fox

“Spies in Disguise” is from Blue Sky Studios, with 20th Century Fox (now Disney owned, of course) starring “Ice Age”, “Rio” and its franchisees. “Ferdinand” for Christmas opened two years ago and still grossed $ 11 million the weekend after Christmas. With voices from Will Smith and Tom Holland, this is a spy thriller comedy with an animal character (Smith plays an agent who accidentally turned into a cheeky dove). Two comic books usually collide at Christmas. In this case, it is a Fox title against the juggernaut “Frozen II” of the parent company and shows that the studios are sure to use the full calendar to expand the new division.

What result? Probably a little less than “Little Women” overall, but close and best on Thursday and Saturday when families are most likely to go out. Expect $ 12-14 million for the weekend, double that for the four days. Past top Blue Sky stocks have cost over $ 100 million, so a strong foreign representative is also expected.

Julieta Cervantes

“Uncut Gems” is a question mark. A24 relies on Adam Sandler’s name, his good reviews and his award. Expect $ 10 million, possibly more, on over 2,000 screens in the five days. But even if it’s lower, it can increase Sandler’s Oscar nomination chances. It faces competition from Bombshell, which should hit $ 5.1 million last weekend.

“Cats”? Who knows. Usually the brawl she got from critics and social media would make her fail. Awareness is not the problem here. It feels like the die for a quick death before there is a possible revival as a cult classic. But it definitely sounds like a great New Year’s event.

Three final platform titles – one central to this year’s Oscar race, the other two positioned for this race – are also available. Sam Mendes’ Battlefield epic “1917” from the First World War opens in eleven cinemas in seven cities for the first dates as a real contender for “Best Film”. Two films about the death penalty – the defense of an innocent prisoner in “Just Mercy” with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson and “Clemency” with Alfre Woodard as the compassionate Death Row Guard – will open in New York and New York Los Angeles. With that, 2019 and the decade in the film are over.

