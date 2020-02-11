advertisement

For the cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir, life was not a rosary. Since the Indian government decided in August last year to repeal Article 370, which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, there has been uncertainty as to whether the team can play in the BCCI tournaments.

There were curfews in most parts of the valley. As a result, the cricketers had no activity for more than a month. To make matters worse, Jammu and the Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) left the Vizzy Trophy due to a communication crisis.

While all of this affected their preparation, the players made sure that they made the most of the opportunities that were available.

This became clear when Jammu and Kashmir played an aggressive cricket to top the elite Group C table with 39 points and were just one game away from qualifying for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.

On Wednesday, the team led by Parvez Rasool will face Haryana in Jammu in their last group game. The lead in the first round of innings is sufficient to reach the quarter-finals. “This season all players have contributed to the team’s success and we will give our all in the last game,” Rasool told Sportstar on Tuesday.

After playing the game at the highest level, Rasool knows that a little slip could destroy the team’s hopes of reaching the round of 16. “Our primary goal is to secure three points and then kill them. We played really good cricket this season and it would be really unfortunate if we couldn’t qualify from here, ”said a cautious Rasool.

With five out of ten teams in the group fighting for the first two places, the way ahead is a challenge. But then Jammu and Kashmir would still be arguing, even if it goes to Haryana. However, the equation would get a bit complicated – Odisha either has to lose to Jharkhand or at most have a lead over the first innings. In addition, services should not receive a bonus point against Chhattisgarh.

“We don’t want to do that much calculation. Our goal is simple – play with your strength and make sure we get to the next level without being dependent on others,” Rasool said.

The biggest advantage for his team is playing at home. “We know the conditions well and that should help us,” said the captain.

Jammu and Kashmir have not yet reached the round of 16 since the 2013/14 season and all players know that there is an opportunity to make history again.

“We have been professional in recent years and that is the result. There were decent camps, decent facilities and, above all, great team loyalty. We benefit from that. “- Parvez Rasool, captain of J&K

“We have been professional in recent years and that is the result. There were decent camps, decent facilities and, above all, great team loyalty. We benefit from this, ”said Rasool, making it clear that the situation has improved enormously with the former Indian international Irfan Pathan as a mentor.

“Irfan Bhai made the boys internationally known and his instructions helped the young people. The result is open, ”said Rasool.

Pathan, who appeared as a mentored player last season and was appointed mentor this time, believes finding the best talent was the biggest challenge. “Because of the diversity of the state, the biggest challenge was to play as a unit and find the right candidates. The selection process was important and many players came from districts. It’s a big development, ”said Pathan.

“As a mentor, I also had the additional responsibility of being part of the selection committee. That made the difference. I could speak to the guys with authority. In collaboration with Parvez, we made sure the selection was right, ”said Pathan.

Before the season, Pathan and the team’s coach, Milap Mewada, ensured that the game was not affected despite the turmoil in the state. The team moved to Vadodara to train before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and that eventually helped the players.

“It was a blessing in disaster. Baroda had a good team and we beat them 3-0 in training. That gave the boys a confidence. No matter how many camps we run, it was important that they go out and start winning games. That happened, ”said the mentor.

Even Rasool agreed. “There wasn’t much support a few years ago, but things have improved now. The current administrators have made sure that we get all the facilities. Now we even have a litter specialist – something that not many Ranji Trophy teams have. And all of these things have had a positive impact on the camp, ”he said.

When the season started, not many expected Jammu and Kashmir to go far, but with hard work and determination, the young men fought against the chances of realizing their dreams.

After seven long seasons, the last eight berths are waiting, and Rasool’s men don’t want to miss the bus!

