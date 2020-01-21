advertisement

Proline FC is the defending champion of the competition. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cup phase 64 matches were released over the weekend and match dates have been confirmed.

To start, Proline FC is the defending champion of the competition after beating Bright Stars on penalties last year.

Thirty-two matches will be played at this stage. Mbarara City FC defeated Kakira United 2-1 in the first game played on Monday.

Tuesday, Proline welcomes Katwe United to the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Wednesday January 22, 2020, Vipers depart to Kajjansi United at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Maroons visit Nwoya to face young elephants on the ground of Olwio St Mark and SC Villa will also be in northern Uganda against the Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial stadium, Gulu.

Kansai Plascon visits Soroti at the Soroti stadium in some of the Friday duels.

In Lugogo, the Kampala regional team, Catida, will host the KCCA in another competition on Friday.

Uganda Cup, round of 16

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United against Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

-StarLight against Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

-Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Wednesday, 22nd of January

-Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

-Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

-Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday January 23

-Koboko Rising Stars vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

– Villa Super Eagles Vs SC – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Young Elephants Against Chestnuts – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

-Six O’clock vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground

-Kampala University Vs Kataka – University of Kampala, Luweero

-Gagaba against Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday January 24

-Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

-Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

-Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

-Soroti against Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

-Chimpanzee against Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

-FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

-Free Stars Vs Saviors – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday January 25

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United against Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

