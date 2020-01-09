advertisement

This month Jonathan Stuchbery travels from Spain to a living room near you.

The BC guitarist was selected for the Winter Tour by Living Room Live, a group that organizes classical music performances in living rooms across Canada.

Stuchbery will conquer sofas from Chilliwack to Pemberton, Squamish, Victoria and Nanaimo by January, to name but a few.

“It is great that the initiative is being taken to re-establish this connection to music, which I think in some cases, especially in classical music, will be somewhat lost with the formal framework of the classical music concert,” says Stuchbery. “There is not so much space to connect with the audience, so this house concert is the ideal place for music, especially from 17th and 18th century Europe.”

If that sounds specific, there is a good reason. Stuchbery currently lives in Barcelona and is completing a master’s degree in the performance of early music by studying plucked instruments such as lutes and baroque guitar.

“My studies are a mixture of large accompanying instruments, but for my research it is a lot of baroque guitar,” he says. “It’s really stimulating, I have to say. The teachers and musicians who teach here have an incredible wealth of knowledge.”

Stuchbery may be studying high quality music in Europe these days, but as a child who grew up in Squamish, he first recorded a guitar. “I had a lot of guitar lessons there,” he adds. “It’s an inspiring place.”

Then, when he was 13, Stuchbery and his family moved to Penticton. Up until that point, he had mainly learned rock and heavy metal music, but then came to an interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who spoke of taking classical guitar lessons to improve his skills.

“I thought I should do that,” says Stuchbery. “I found a teacher in Penticton. I didn’t know much about classical guitar, but within a month I was overwhelmed by what I learned.”

After that there was no going back. After graduating from high school, he moved to Montreal to study music at McGill University.

“There was no other choice for me. When I graduated from high school, I was more into music than schoolwork. It was a passion that filled my life. I applied to study art as security, but.” When I started the music program at McGill in Montreal, I was thrilled and I continued to do so, “he says.

While at school, Stuchbery built up a network of contacts in Montreal before moving to Toronto for a year to do the same.

“Now I’m making a lot more historical appearances on lute and baroque guitar,” he adds. “In Canada, there are some good niches to work in.”

Next, the British Colombians will get a taste of these appearances on the Living Room live shows. “I am very happy to go on this tour and return to BC,” says Stuchbery. “It’s been over three years since I was there.”

Look forward to two pieces of music from the 17th and 18th centuries. The first will contain music by the French lutenist Robert de Visée, who played for Louis XIV and Louis XV.

“I’m also excited about the second sentence,” says Stuchbery. “It’s all Spanish music.”

It will include songs by several Spanish composers from the Baroque period and “a series of traditional dances from the Spanish New World and Spain itself,” he says. “What is really fun is that people know these dances. They are still danced in the folk tradition in Spain today.”

Stuchbery plans to give an insight into the music of his studies during the shows.

“I will definitely use the intimate environment to have conversations and talk about the guitarists and the social environment in which they live and the music itself,” he says. “I think it’s important and useful to share it with the audience. To know something about music, I think it can help people make a different connection or a personal connection to certain pieces.”

Catch Stuchbery at the Living Room Live Show in Pemberton on Sunday January 12th at 7:30 p.m. and in Squamish on Monday January 13th at 7.30pm.

To find out more about where the show is in your community and how to buy tickets, visit livingroomlive.ca/.

