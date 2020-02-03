advertisement

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. – For the first time in 50 years, the Chiefs of Kansas City are Super Bowl champions and Mount Carmel resident Brett Veach is credited by many as the man responsible for putting together this world championship.

“This community is now on cloud nine to know they have someone as special as Brett Veach,” said Mount Carmel Greg Sacavage athletic director.

The man who is considered by many to be the chief architect of the Super Bowl champions, saw his love for football flourish in Mount Carmel. Veach played at Mount Carmel Area High School and was a member of the 1996 Red Tornadoes team that won a 2A state championship. He is now credited with compiling and building a schedule that has reached the peak of professional football.

“His determination, his work ethic really built him into who he is today. The point is that to become general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs from a small town like Mount Carmel, it shows what hard work and dedication can do for everyone, “said Bob Scicchitano, friend and former coach.

“Brett Veach was in elementary school in Mount Carmel. He was in first class, second class, third class and whatever. Just like you were here. He didn’t think he would ever be general manager of a professional football team. So you can all be like Brett Veach. You just have to have the vision that he did. You just have to have the hard work ethic and the thought that someday I can be successful, “Sacavage said.

The Kansas City Super Bowl parade is scheduled for Wednesday and Brett Veach is at the center of it all, just as he put the team together that you saw the Lombardi Trophy hoist on Sunday night. The school district says that a big party will be planned.

