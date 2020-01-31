advertisement

DUNMORE, Pa. – The man who served as the face of PennDOT in northeastern Pennsylvania for almost ten years now wants to become a face of the people.

James May withdrew from the department and announced his bid for the state representative of Pennsylvania on Friday.

As PennDOT’s regional press director, May became an unlikely celebrity and enjoyed a nine-year reign as a permanent feature on Talkback 16.

May will no longer represent PennDOT, but he hopes to represent the people of the 114th District of Pennsylvania in the State House instead.

“I have countless people e-mailing me, calling, stopping in the supermarket, with really good ideas on how we can make the government better for the average person. And all too often I have to say to them:” That’s a great idea , but go talk to your legislator. “I’d rather say to them,” That’s a great idea, let me see what I can do, “said May.

Although May has enjoyed his time as the crash for holes and uncomfortable construction, he is looking forward to serving the public in a different capacity.

May walks like a Republican, hoping to dismiss Democratic representative Bridget Kosierowski, who won a special election last spring after Sid Michaels Kavulich died.

His message for the politicians in Harrisburg?

“Cut the nonsense and repair the roads.”

.

