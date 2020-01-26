advertisement

Novak Djokovic was increasingly confident after the Australian Open champion dominated on the way to the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Djokovic wants to win the eighth Norman Brooks Challenge Cup in Melbourne with record profits, and the 16-time Grand Slam champion remains on track to expand his collection after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Diego, the 14th to expand Schwartzman.

It was Djokovic’s third consecutive win at Melbourne Park, where the Serbian runner-up reached his 11th Australian Open quarter-finals.

After scoring 38 winners in the Rod Laver Arena in just over two hours, Djokovic said to reporters, “It feels great. I had a fantastic match in a row in the last two rounds, Center Court. I felt safer to play the ball. ” Hitting is really good.

“Today was a good test because Diego was in shape, he didn’t lose a set in three rounds. Obviously, if you give him time, he can be a very dangerous opponent. I knew that. I stepped onto the pitch.” With a clear schedule of what I have to do.

“I think I kept things pretty under control in all three sets. Maybe I could have ended the game a little earlier. But it was a very solid performance.”

Djokovic is next in 32nd place and is the former number three in the world, Milos Raonic, who defeated Marin Cilic in three sets on Sunday.

Djokovic dominated Raonic with a flawless 9-0 overall win, including a quarter-final win at the 2015 Australian Open.

When asked to compare Raonic with the other big servers, John Isner and Karlovic, Djokovic replied: “I think Raonic moves better than Isner and Karlovic. I mean, he’s not as tall as these two guys. They are 6’10 “or so, two feet 10. They are the greatest players who have ever played tennis.

“Obviously, hitting serve from this height is a huge advantage. You can hit any angle, anything you really want. It puts a lot of pressure on your opponent. But it also has some disadvantages in terms of movement. When the returnee gets. ” the ball back in play, then I think Raonic is better than these two guys.

“But I have a feeling you might be able to read his serve better than Isner and Karlovic. I don’t want to say that it is a little slower, but a little different, with a different technique. You can probably take a look at the second serve. ” or breakpoints and the like maybe a little bit more than the other two. It’s such a small difference that you don’t really notice it. But on the court it makes a big difference. “

