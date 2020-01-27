advertisement

Rafael Nadal encouraged Nick Kyrgios to continue the stance he showed at the Australian Open after the Spaniard won the fourth round duel on Monday.

Nadal, the world’s number 1, survived a test against Kyrgios and reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) win at the Rod Laver Arena.

The couple have had a frosty relationship in the past, but have been consistently respectful, while Kyrgios’ recent achievement meant another step in the right direction for the volatile Australian.

Nadal said the 24-year-old was one of the best players on the ATP tour and needed to maintain his improved attitude.

“What can I say about Nick again? If he plays with a positive attitude like today, he gives our sport a lot of positive things,” said the Spaniard in an interview on the pitch.

“I encourage him to continue working like this because he is one of the greatest talents we have on our tour.

“I like the Nick Kyrgios of this tournament.”

Kyrgios had warmed up in a Kobe Bryant jersey for the duel after the death of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nadal also paid tribute to Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

I woke up this morning with the terrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest athletes in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.

– Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal), January 27, 2020

“He always wanted more, he always wanted to raise his level,” he said.

“He was a real inspiration for the world of sports and for many children, so it’s one of those days that you want to forget.

“But of course Kobe Bryant will be in our hearts and minds for the rest of our lives.”

