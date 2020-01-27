advertisement

The cricket community has joined the rest of the world, lamenting the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant with hit legend Sachin Tendulkar, Indian captain Virat Kohli and great West Indian Vivian Richards.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning with one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others. He was 41 years old and was considered one of the greatest hoopsters in the history of the game.

“Saddened by the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others on board the helicopter. My condolences to his family, friends and fans around the world. #KobeBryant, ”Tendulkar tweeted.

Kohli and India coach Ravi Shastri were devastated by the news.

“Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of how I got up early and how this magician did things in the square that would fascinate me. Life is so unpredictable and moody. His daughter Gianna also died in the accident. I am absolutely broken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family, ”Kohli wrote on his Instagram page.

“Absolutely devastated by the tragic news from Kobe Bryant and his daughter. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans around the world #KobeBryantRIP #KobeForever #Kobe, ”Shastri wrote on his Twitter page.

For his part, Richards said: “A true legend of the sports world! Rest in peace, dear Kobe and his daughter. May the family have immense strength to overcome this sad time. “

The Australian Shane Warne was “stunned” by the tragedy.

“Like everyone else, I am stunned, shocked and sad to hear the terrible news about Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. The thoughts are with his family and his family during this extremely sad time Love! “

Others who expressed their grief were the Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and the former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene.

