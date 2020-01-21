advertisement

Clean power

January 21, 2020 against Kyle Field

The ringing in 2020 brought many changes in solar energy, including a decline in the US incentive for residential solar systems. The tax credit decreased from 30 percent of the costs of the solar system to 26 percent from January 1, 2020. This first step down in the tax credit is a small piece of recognition for how much the financial data for solar energy has improved in the last 10 years .

Tesla gave a serious boost to its company’s sunny side in 2019, including the introduction of a rental model that allows homeowners to add solar energy to their home for just $ 100 and then a fixed monthly fee. To achieve economies of scale, Tesla standardized its solar systems in four sizes.

This week Tesla responded to the smaller federal incentive by lowering prices for its four small, medium, large and extra large out-of-the-box solar systems. For example, the price after deduction of the small 3.8kW Tesla solar panel system was lowered from $ 8,342 to $ 7,770, a decrease of 6.9% compared to the price of the system last week.

Falling prices are changing what Tesla CEO Elon Musk called a money printer and make the systems even more financially attractive for those considering a solar system on the roof.

To further enhance the deal, Tesla also strengthened its solar referral program. Customers who sign up for a new Tesla Solar system using a referral link will receive a $ 250 prize. The person who directs new customers to buy or rent a new Tesla Solar system will also receive a price of $ 250. It is not cash, but it does add a nice extra to the purchase of a system that is pretty cool in itself. The prizes cannot be exchanged for cash, but can be used to purchase more Tesla swag, vehicles or products.

