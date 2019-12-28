advertisement

December 28, 2019 Nicolas Zart

2019 is coming to an end, so let’s take stock of a decade of green mobility progress that began ten years ago with a handful of startups.

2019 was an explosive year for electric aviation, where the proverbial green mobility was further expanded, while electric cars continued their steady growth.

When I started writing about cool new cars with electric motors in 2007, there was only AC Propulsion and this other Californian startup called Tesla Motors. It was easy to test everything. As time went on, Nissan unveiled its LEAF, with many post-installed Versa and Cube EVs to drive as well. Ford came with the Focus Electric, a good start that got stuck to make way for the C-Max Energi (PHEV) and Hybrid as well as the Fusion Energi and Hybrid. And now here comes the long-awaited Mustang Mach-E!

There were some cool EVs, such as the Commuter Tango. With a low center of gravity, this one-in-the-front, one-in-the-back EV configuration caught the attention of many, including George Clooney, who felt he was zipping back and forth between his home and Hollywood the smartest option. I got a test drive and he was almost glued to the road, even when he beat Porsche 911s.

Then Audi gave us a lot of excitement with different iterations of the e-tron – yes, even then in 2009. First it had to be a pure EV, then a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and finally a hybrid, but then nothing … until the A3 e-tron came out as PHEV a few years later.

By that time, BMW had stunned us with an amazing i8 PHEV and a funky-looking i3. Then I met Benoit Jacob, chief designer, who has since moved to Byton. He won me with his candid view of industry and professionalism, rarely defeated by other artists in this category. Byton was not even a glimpse into Carsten Breitfeld’s eyes at the time, then head of the BMW iDrive team. But something happened and BMW decided to hybridize its sedans instead of developing the cool EVs and PHEVs that had made it so hard to make. Many of us thought it was the wrong move. Today, BMW is finally busy bringing a fully electric vehicle to the market.

Then there were some nice EVs with little business future. The Fit EV from Honda was great fun. My German Porsche friend called it the happy car, a lot of praise. Honda has never followed this great little EV and said the US didn’t want it, as many other car manufacturers told us about their EVs at the time. Specialized media journalists disagreed.

There was also the Kia Soul EV, which was the very first EV that didn’t cause me to sprint to a charger every time I used it. The generous 90-mile battery was enough to drive 2 to 3 days for an average commute and still take the time to charge at home or a fast charger. Today, the Niro EV and Kona from Hyundai are probably the best value for money in this class, with many standard features you would expect on more expensive models, a range of 240 to 270 miles (for the Niro and Kona, respectively) and adaptive cruise control – maybe not as advanced as a Tesla, but at lower prices these EVs are so logical.

By then Tesla landed the mothership, the Model S. I met Franz von Holzhausen in 2008 while working on Project Whitestar and told me: “Nicolas, you can’t imagine how free it is to work on a car without the limitation of placing a gas tank and a thermal engine. And the wait was well worth it. The Model S almost overshadowed the Roadster in my heart. I was there when Tesla unveiled the P90D – and oh, that was great. The P90D driver asked us if we had any drinks. I thought he was stubborn until the 690 hp turned on. This convinced me that EVs could be just as good as all well-adjusted thermal engines that spring up on cars. And then the Autopilot demonstration showed how far Tesla was ahead of the curve.

But sitting in the Model S race-tuned version of Steve Saleen in a remote Californian desert circuit showed me the slumbering potential of the S. With an abundance of adrenaline flowing through my body, Steve Saleen pushed his very attuned Model S through the track, then the only problem that still had to be solved was the problem of overheating. My, how far has the Model S come.

Then of course there are the Tesla Model X, Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck.

And then there are the startups that get it, such as Arcimoto in Eugene, Oregon. I test drove the first Arcimoto in 2012 at the LA Auto Show. It was a funky, open, two-seater three-wheeled EV. It was fun, no doubt about it. A decade later, the company has carefully refined it and is now producing it, as well as a successful IPO. And much more comes from the crew.

Although this is just a highlight, there were many more. CODA had a great concept, but relied on an outdated car that wasn’t enough to convince the public, despite the 133-mile EV. The thermal management was better than what someone did at the time.

What about aviation?

The persistent thought was, when do we have electric planes? Hamilton aEro showed a 2-seater, good for an hour flight, perfect for aerobatics. It carried Siemens electric motors – that division is now part of Rolls-Royce. This led to a lot of enthusiasm in the field of aviation, and let’s be honest, a lot of boohoos from traditional aviation people. It was no different than writing about electric cars in 2007 when they were seen as picturesque golf carts that were unable to handle hills. Time would tell, and time is telling. Today, Boeing and Airbus have electric vertical take-off and landing projects (eVTOL). eVTOL.news mentions no less than 238 at the time of writing, the 239 is coming.

Finally the idea of ​​automotive and aviation convergence is not that far away. Audi briefly worked with Airbus, with a skateboard and a cockpit that was attached to a pair of flying wings where necessary. Have been there, thought about it, and it will eventually happen.

Aviation starters entered through the doors that were opened by Uber Elevate, and now Uber Air.

ASX shows how an electric tilt-wing concept approach could handle the use of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis, while Jaunt Air Mobility surprised us with a modernized and wild gyrocopter developed to bring urban air mobility (UAM) to the air. next level shown, revealed at NBAA 2019.

It wasn’t long before Bell made his appearance at the Nexus, an air taxi with six channels and a rotor that was unveiled at CES last year. In the meantime, eHang did not let its drone experience be lost. It increased the capacity sufficiently to carry human passengers. Today it is about to introduce the first eVTOL service in the world.

My conversations with George Bye from Bye Aerospace and the soon to be published interview I had with him showed me how practical electric planes with fixed wings are. Bye has consistently and pragmatically improved his e-lyly with 2 seats to a 4-seater. He made a stunning deal with another company that impressed me a lot, Quantum XYZ. I met Tony Thompson, the CEO, about how the company developed its aerial taxi company. I will produce some articles about it. Quantum XYZ has a lot to offer.

Ampaire showed us that eVTOL planes are not the only show in the city. By installing a Cessna 337 afterwards, it will show how these conversions can handle 4 to 9 seats at short distances with Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. VoltAero takes a similar approach, but much different in the details and scope of the operations. I recently spoke with Jean Botti who came directly from Airbus to create VoltAero, with a lot of professional experience, and built a team of extraordinary aviation people to unleash the full potential of a hybrid-electric aircraft that can only fly on electricity and in a hybrid mode faster and further than all other projects I have seen so far. This is going to be an epic fight!

Hydrogen has returned with ZeroAvia. My speech with Val Miftakhov, the CEO, has done an excellent job showing me that hydrogen fuel cells have a viable future in the aviation industry. I am also working on compiling my notes to write a future article about how ZeroAvia sees and understands this industry segment. It is compelling.

On the other side of the environmentally-friendly spectrum, SolarStratos is an aviation project with the aim of achieving the stratosphere that works solely on solar energy. SolarStratos, its scientists and technical partners make it clear how far the future of aviation can go to respect the environment. The success of the project depends on this respect and an ecologically responsible vision. And what do you dislike about flying at 24,000 m (80,000 ft)?

What new limits are there for green mobility

The secret card that is not so secret is Hyperloop technology. The Virgin Hyperloop One project is progressing at great speed, almost 700 MPH. I have spoken with these people to see how hyper-walk technology closes the circle around the future potential of green mobility. With cleaner electric cars on the road to eVTOL and electric planes with fixed wings, hyperloops are the last pillar for seamless mobility on this planet. We may have to wait while the tunnels get bored, so let’s be patient.

What can we expect for the 2020s? Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) are terms you will hear a lot about eVTOL aircraft. But perhaps what Boeing has done to himself can be used as a guide to what not to do with the future of eVTOL and eCTOL certification. I am working on a 3000-word article to repeat the complexity and broader perspective of the 737 MAX nightmare, involving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), investors, congress, and airlines, all sharing the blame and burden of 346 dead souls and countless relatives and friends mourn.

What to expect in 2020 in green mobility

After Harbor Air has written world history by flying an electric seaplane, 2020 will be a year in which all eyes are focused on certification of electric aviation while the FAA is playing its game. It will also be a year in which electric aviation projects begin to work together.

Hyperloop comes out adult.

We are still waiting for the maritime world to electrify its CO2 footprint. Unfortunately, that is the only industry that has largely protected itself against electric driving. It will have to happen somehow.

Uber continues to make everyone enthusiastic about the prospect of short-hop electric flights as more startups in aviation strengthen their operational side of the business.

Watch out for Lucid Motors, who has worked diligently under radar and is about to blow. It really stunned us when we made a test drive in the Air in early 2017.

As always, look for business models to see which companies are adapting.

What else do you see happening in 2020 when we close this decade?

