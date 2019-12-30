advertisement

The pop music calendar for 2020 offers something for every music fan. If you agree with Boomer era music, there is a good selection all over Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. If you’re looking for more contemporary acts, from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles to Camilla Cabello, you’ll have to head south. (But we’re also fascinated by the cast of Alanis Morissette, Liz Phair and Shirley Manson when Garbage meets Coral Sky in June.)

POP MUSIC

Billy Joel, January 10th, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Seminole Hardrock Hollywood. com

advertisement

Classic albums live: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Damn The Torpedoes, January 11, Old School Square, Delray Beach. oldschoolsquare, org

Leo Kottke, January 11, Lyric Theater, Stuart. lyrictheatre.com

The Just Brothers, January 11, Sunrise Theater, Fort Pierce, sunrisetheatre.com

Michael Feinstein and the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, January 15, February 19 (with Jimmy Webb), March 16 (with Chita Rivera), Kravis Center, kravis.org

Max Weinbergs Jukebox, January 17th, Eissey Theater, Palm Beach Gardens, eisseycampustheatre.org

Celine Dion, 17th-18th January. American Airlines Arena, Miami. aaarena.com

David Bromberg Quintet, January 18, Funky Biscuit, Boca Raton. funkybiscuit.com

Matisyahu, 18th-19th January, Kravis.

Branford Marsalis Quartet, January 19, Society of the Four Arts, Palm Beach. fourarts.org; January 22-23, Lyric Theater.

Todd Snider, January 23, Funky Biscuit.

Fastball, January 25, Lyric Theater

The Temptations, January 25, Sunrise Theater

Jesse Cook, January 25, Duncan Theater, Lake Worth. Duncantheatre.org

Steve Martin and Martin Short, January 25th, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

Jim Lauderdale, January 28, Funky Biscuit

Taj Mahal, January 28th, Lyric Theater

Lyle Lovett, January 29, Parker Playhouse, Fort Lauderdale, browardcenter.org

Marcia Ball, January 31, Funky Biscuit

Joan Osborne, February 5th, Crest Theater, Old School Square

Kris Kristofferson, February 5, Sunrise Theater

Lucinda Williams, February 6, Parker Playhouse

Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra: February 8, March 21, May 15, Eissey Theater

Little Anthony, February 12, Duncan Theater, Lake Worth, duncantheatre.org

Don Felder, February 12, Parker Playhouse

Al Stewart, February 13, Crest Theater

Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band, 14th-15th February, February 29, Lighthouse ArtCenter, Tequesta. LighthouseArts.org

Betty Buckley, 17th-18th February, Old School Square

Willie Nelson, February 18, Broward Center

Jim Messina, February 19, Lyric Theater; February 23, Funky Biscuit.

The Subdudes, February 20-21, Funky Biscuit.

Judy Collins, February 21, Eissey Theater

John Fogerty, February 22, Broward Center

The Beach Boys, February 22, Sunrise Theater

Gladys Knight, February 29, Hard Rock Live

Steep Canyon Rangers, February 29, Lyric Theater

Dustin Lynch, March 7, Coral Sky Amphitheater

Billie Eilish, March 9, AAA.

Tommy Tune, 9-10 March, Old School Square

Kenny G, March 10, Kravis

Tom Rush, March 10, Kravis.

The Weight Band, March 11, Funky Biscuit

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, March 11, Sunrise Theater.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, March 12, Kravis Center.

John Mayall, March 13, Lyric Theater

Bruce Hornsby, March 22, Lyric Theater.

Cher, March 24, AAA

America, March 24, Broward Center

Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, March 24, Duncan Theater

Marilyn McCoo and Bily Davis, Jr., March 29, Sunrise Theater.

Lucie Arnaz, 30th-31st March, Old School Square

Jimmie Vaughan, April 3, Lyric Theater.

Ricky Skaggs, April 5, Lyric Theater

Dave Mason, April 9, Broward Center

Neil Sedaka, April 10, Kravis Center

Clint Holmes, Rita Rudner, Tony Orlando and more, April 11, Kravis Center

Nestor Torres, 17th-18th April, Kelsey Theater, Lake Park, thekelseytheater.com

Johnny Mathis, April 18, Kravis Center

Chris Botti, April 21, Kravis Center; April 16, Sunrise Theater.

Rick Springfield, April 23, Kravis Center

Niall Horan, April 24, BB&T Center

Sunfest, April 30 – May 3, West Palm Beach. sunfest.com

Bela Fleck, May 5, Lyric Theater

The Lumineers, May 23, Coral Sky Amphitheater, livenation.com

Ozzy Osbourne, May 29, BB&T Center

Elton John, May 30, AAA

The Doobie Brothers, June 9, Coral Sky.

Alanis Morissette, Rubbish, Liz Phair, June 18, Coral Sky.

Ringo Starr and his all-starr band, June 27, Hard Rock Live

The Black Crows, June 30th, Coral Sky.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, July 7th, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Justin Bieber, July 21, AAA

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, August 5th, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Harry Styles, August 6, BB&T Center

Journey and Pretenders, August 22, Coral Sky

Maroon 5, September 16, Coral Sky

Camilla Cabello, September 26, AAA

advertisement