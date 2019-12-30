The pop music calendar for 2020 offers something for every music fan. If you agree with Boomer era music, there is a good selection all over Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. If you’re looking for more contemporary acts, from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles to Camilla Cabello, you’ll have to head south. (But we’re also fascinated by the cast of Alanis Morissette, Liz Phair and Shirley Manson when Garbage meets Coral Sky in June.)
POP MUSIC
Billy Joel, January 10th, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Seminole Hardrock Hollywood. com
Classic albums live: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Damn The Torpedoes, January 11, Old School Square, Delray Beach. oldschoolsquare, org
Leo Kottke, January 11, Lyric Theater, Stuart. lyrictheatre.com
The Just Brothers, January 11, Sunrise Theater, Fort Pierce, sunrisetheatre.com
Michael Feinstein and the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, January 15, February 19 (with Jimmy Webb), March 16 (with Chita Rivera), Kravis Center, kravis.org
Max Weinbergs Jukebox, January 17th, Eissey Theater, Palm Beach Gardens, eisseycampustheatre.org
Celine Dion, 17th-18th January. American Airlines Arena, Miami. aaarena.com
David Bromberg Quintet, January 18, Funky Biscuit, Boca Raton. funkybiscuit.com
Matisyahu, 18th-19th January, Kravis.
Branford Marsalis Quartet, January 19, Society of the Four Arts, Palm Beach. fourarts.org; January 22-23, Lyric Theater.
Todd Snider, January 23, Funky Biscuit.
Fastball, January 25, Lyric Theater
The Temptations, January 25, Sunrise Theater
Jesse Cook, January 25, Duncan Theater, Lake Worth. Duncantheatre.org
Steve Martin and Martin Short, January 25th, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
Jim Lauderdale, January 28, Funky Biscuit
Taj Mahal, January 28th, Lyric Theater
Lyle Lovett, January 29, Parker Playhouse, Fort Lauderdale, browardcenter.org
Marcia Ball, January 31, Funky Biscuit
Joan Osborne, February 5th, Crest Theater, Old School Square
Kris Kristofferson, February 5, Sunrise Theater
Lucinda Williams, February 6, Parker Playhouse
Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra: February 8, March 21, May 15, Eissey Theater
Little Anthony, February 12, Duncan Theater, Lake Worth, duncantheatre.org
Don Felder, February 12, Parker Playhouse
Al Stewart, February 13, Crest Theater
Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band, 14th-15th February, February 29, Lighthouse ArtCenter, Tequesta. LighthouseArts.org
Betty Buckley, 17th-18th February, Old School Square
Willie Nelson, February 18, Broward Center
Jim Messina, February 19, Lyric Theater; February 23, Funky Biscuit.
The Subdudes, February 20-21, Funky Biscuit.
Judy Collins, February 21, Eissey Theater
John Fogerty, February 22, Broward Center
The Beach Boys, February 22, Sunrise Theater
Gladys Knight, February 29, Hard Rock Live
Steep Canyon Rangers, February 29, Lyric Theater
Dustin Lynch, March 7, Coral Sky Amphitheater
Billie Eilish, March 9, AAA.
Tommy Tune, 9-10 March, Old School Square
Kenny G, March 10, Kravis
Tom Rush, March 10, Kravis.
The Weight Band, March 11, Funky Biscuit
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, March 11, Sunrise Theater.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee, March 12, Kravis Center.
John Mayall, March 13, Lyric Theater
Bruce Hornsby, March 22, Lyric Theater.
Cher, March 24, AAA
America, March 24, Broward Center
Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, March 24, Duncan Theater
Marilyn McCoo and Bily Davis, Jr., March 29, Sunrise Theater.
Lucie Arnaz, 30th-31st March, Old School Square
Jimmie Vaughan, April 3, Lyric Theater.
Ricky Skaggs, April 5, Lyric Theater
Dave Mason, April 9, Broward Center
Neil Sedaka, April 10, Kravis Center
Clint Holmes, Rita Rudner, Tony Orlando and more, April 11, Kravis Center
Nestor Torres, 17th-18th April, Kelsey Theater, Lake Park, thekelseytheater.com
Johnny Mathis, April 18, Kravis Center
Chris Botti, April 21, Kravis Center; April 16, Sunrise Theater.
Rick Springfield, April 23, Kravis Center
Niall Horan, April 24, BB&T Center
Sunfest, April 30 – May 3, West Palm Beach. sunfest.com
Bela Fleck, May 5, Lyric Theater
The Lumineers, May 23, Coral Sky Amphitheater, livenation.com
Ozzy Osbourne, May 29, BB&T Center
Elton John, May 30, AAA
The Doobie Brothers, June 9, Coral Sky.
Alanis Morissette, Rubbish, Liz Phair, June 18, Coral Sky.
Ringo Starr and his all-starr band, June 27, Hard Rock Live
The Black Crows, June 30th, Coral Sky.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, July 7th, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Justin Bieber, July 21, AAA
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, August 5th, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Harry Styles, August 6, BB&T Center
Journey and Pretenders, August 22, Coral Sky
Maroon 5, September 16, Coral Sky
Camilla Cabello, September 26, AAA