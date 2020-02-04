advertisement

The former Eagles coach has his long-awaited Chiefs title

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida – When Andy Reid interviewed the Philadelphia Eagles, who were armed with a 6-inch folder with instructions on how to build a successful team, management was sold.

But it took him 21 years and two teams to win everything.

Big Red finally got his Super Bowl title thanks to Patrick Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs’ sustained comeback in the playoffs and won 31:20 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Before the game, Mahomes and his teammates spent two weeks talking about how much they wanted to win for Reid. They were thrilled after doing it.

“He is one of the best coaches of all time and he was before we won this game, but we only wanted to win this cup because he deserved it,” said Mahomes. “The work he does every day, he’s there at 3 a.m. and he leaves at 11 a.m. I don’t think he’s sleeping. I tried to beat him and I never can. He’s someone he works harder than anyone I’ve ever known and he deserves it, so I’m glad we went there and got him this trophy. “

Reid had more wins than any other coach in NFL history without a championship. Fifteen years ago, he lost his only Super Bowl appearance at the Eagles. Winning his first championship as head coach and the first in Kansas City in 50 years is likely to cement his reputation as a hall of fame.

But the 61-year-old Reid, known for his floral shirts and making fun of his weight, didn’t want to talk about his coaching legacy.

“I don’t care. I really don’t,” said Reid. “This is a pure team sport. I love that part of it. That’s why I came in. I came in for no other reason than to win games and win them with great people. We used up our tails.” Do that as a coach and player. This is the part that I think needs respect. You take care of it, everything else happens. It’s not really what I’m thinking of. It’s probably the last thing I think about. “

Reid was more than willing to discuss how he wanted to celebrate.

“I get a double cheeseburger with extra cheese,” he joked.

Andy Reid said he would eat the biggest cheeseburger he ever had last night. He says he hasn’t slept.

“I didn’t spend the night with the cup. I spent it with my trophy wife ”🤣

Reid was an unknown assistant coach in Green Bay when the owner of the Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, picked him up from the Packers. He was convinced that he was the right man to change a lost franchise. Reid had worked under Mike Holmgren and had meticulously prepared to become head coach. He put together this notorious folder, which includes everything from exercise plans to explaining why a long snapper is such an important position.

He studied Holmgren, looked after Brett Favre and was ready to be in charge, although he had no experience as head coach at any level and was never the coordinator.

A Philadelphia newspaper greeted Reid with a headline that read, “Andy Who?”

His name is now engraved in the history of the NFL.

Reid turned the Eagles into a winner in his second season and won more games than any other coach in franchise history, but was 1-4 in NFC championship games. He was fired after 14 seasons and immediately landed in Kansas City, instantly turning the Chiefs into a playoff team.

After losing another home game in the Conference Championship last year, the Chiefs had a 24-0 deficit in the division round, two 10-point deficits in the AFC title fight and a rally after a 49er lead of 20:10 overcome in the fourth quarter.

Reid was plagued with clock management issues, conservative play calling and other coaching mistakes in the past and made the right calls this time, and Mahomes did his thing.

While the chiefs and their fans celebrated on the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium, Reid’s former Philadelphia players shared their luck.

Hall of Fame Security Brian Dawkins posted a video on Twitter saying he shed “tears of joy” as he watched Reid’s victory.

Donovan McNabb, who gave an encouraging speech to the Chiefs on Thursday, wrote on Twitter: “So happy for my husband. Earned for the @Chiefs. Now give him the honor he deserves. First class coach, friend and father.”

Reid said his “heart went to these guys” because “we were so close so often,” but he was thrilled that the Eagles won their Super Bowl title under his protégé Doug Pederson two years ago.

Now Reid also has his ring.

