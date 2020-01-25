advertisement

The broken-hearted friends of a “cheeky chappy” who fell to death from a bridge in Burton, paid a touching tribute to their boyfriend who they thought could “walk into a room and make everyone laugh instantly “.

The community was devastated when it was revealed that Isaac Ahmed died on Tuesday, January 21, after falling from a bridge on the A38 in Burton at around 7 a.m.

The 28-year-old man collided with a BMW after the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now her friends, including Gabriella Iandico, who has known Isaac for many years, have shared their farewell messages with the former Ferrers Academy student.

Miss Iandico, 26, said she “can’t believe it happened to such a good guy”.

She said, “Everyone loved Isaac – he was a real cheeky chappy.

“He was the biggest joker, like the class clown.

“Without a doubt, he was the legend of Horninglow. The main man.

“I have been fortunate to have known Isaac for a long time because I was old enough to hang out at the park.

“He was my best friend’s best friend, so we saw each other a lot. I saw him at least once a week.

“Isaac was the kind of person who said hello to anyone and if people didn’t know him by name, they knew him.”

Miss Iandico, who lives in Stretton, said that her friends were still in shock and that everyone was heartbroken at the news.

She said: “It is heartbreaking, it is still so raw and the saddest thing was that he was so young and had his whole life ahead of him.

“I know her family, sisters and mom will be heartbroken.

“For me, I will always remember Isaac’s smile, his laughter, his excessive exaggeration.

“He was such a character. Burton will not be the same without him.

“He was loved.”

“You have broken so many of our hearts” – Isaac’s best friends pay tribute

“Isaac, when you heard that you left me shook my friend, you lit up a dark room with your personality and you imprinted memories in my life that I will never forget.

“I still can’t believe I will never hear you again. You were such a great guy.” – Brandon H

“Isaac was such a beloved guy, he had a contagious energy. It was hard not to smile when he was there, to always do something to make others laugh.

“The sad part is that he will never know how much he was truly loved by the majority of Burton residents.

“Fly big brother, see you soon.” – Christmas

Isaac Ahmed

(Image: Staffordshire Police)

“Rest in peace, brother, I will miss you every day until we meet again. You have broken our hearts so much.

“You were loved by many of us!

“A true friend and a warrior! Fly away forever with love Isaac from George.”

“I will never forget your contagious smile, you bought joy from everyone around you. Rest in peace. ”- Leighton

“I always love you, never forget you. We will miss you very much.” – Hannah

“Isaac was the type of boy to walk around a room and make everyone laugh instantly, with just a stupid comment or sometimes just a random noise followed by a few crazy hand gestures.

“He was so happy, always smiling and got along with so many people.

“We had a good time, so many funny stories together that will never be forgotten!

You will miss a lot, I hope you are in a better place now!

“The thoughts are with your family.” – Macauley

“I still don’t believe it is real, a friend for life and a brother for all of us, unfortunately unfortunately far too early.

“I see you on the other side brother. I love Jordan x”

“What can I say? Growing up around Horninglow would not have been the same without him … in his crazy ways by his romantic side, he was certainly one of a kind.

“Rest up there, great man until we meet again !!” – Kyle

“I can’t believe the devastating news, Burton won’t be the same without you and your infectious laugh and smile!

“Knightsbridge Way will certainly miss your cheeky and happy character and your charm.

Isaac Ahmed and his friends

(Image: Gabriella Iandico)

“The memories we all keep will be cherished forever and you have left a hole in so many Isaac hearts. The flowers and the beautiful tributes are so overwhelming and show just how much you are loved. Forever in my heart big boy, peace and love. Gabby X “

Isaac’s funeral took place on Friday January 24 at the Jamia Masjid Hanfia Ghausia Mosque in Princess Street, Burton.

Over 700 people attended the prayer ceremony.

