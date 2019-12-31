advertisement

Note, Friends fans: if you’re lucky enough to have some free time today, maybe because of New Year’s Eve, you might want to stream some of those downtime with Friends on Netflix – because today is your last chance to do that.

After today, the successful NBC sitcom will disappear from the streamer before it is added to HBO’s new service HBO Max in May. This marks a milestone in the current so-called Streaming Wars, because what was once considered the second most streamed series in the US has left the most prominent streaming service for a new rival since 2018. Moreover, between Friends who ‘leave Netflix on January 1 and reappear on HBO Max in the spring, you can’t actually stream it – well, everywhere.

This is what I was trying to achieve in a piece I wrote about DVDs around this time last year. This is where the hoarding of super fans of those DVD box sets of entire seasons of the show comes in handy. If you still have it, you are naturally good. Everyone else? Well, there are few options. You can rent or purchase individual episodes or seasons from Friends from expected sources such as Amazon and iTunes – the latter offering the entire series, all 10 seasons, for $ 139.99.

advertisement

The deal HBO Max’s parent company WarnerMedia achieved, among other things, the payment of $ 100 million for the exclusive rights to stream Friends for 12 months. It was a huge score from HBO Max to land the show, which is also incredibly popular in the pond. According to figures from the British broadcaster watchdog Ofcom, twice as many people watched the show on Netflix as anything else on the streamer.

This is the start of a large diaspora of content. If you want to keep streaming friends, you have to pay $ 14.99 to HBO Max. Similarly, other shows will soon be releasing Netflix, such as The Office. You still have a year and then it goes to the still un-launched Peacock streaming service from Comcast. In the meantime, Seinfeld will be added to Netflix in 2021. Keeping track of where our favorite shows have gone is about to become a full-time profession.

Image source: Warner Bros.

. [TagsToTranslate] friends

advertisement