STROUDSBURG, Pa. – “She was my talking mate. We would have finished the show and call each other six times. She was no, she was family, she. I’m sorry, “said Gary Smith,” Gary in the morning. “

For years, the morning program of Pocono 96.7 had two very famous voices for “Gary in the morning.”

Gary Smith and his co-host, Elisa Chase.

Elisa died unexpectedly due to health complications. The well-known radio personality was only 38 years old.

“We are going to miss her very much. I already miss her and am just lost. Numb, “said Kerri Manning, Pocono 96.7 Promotions Manager.

Elisa went to her Facebook page earlier this week to inform her followers about her health.

No one expected her life to be made so short.

“The thing about Elisha was. She was spiritual but not intrusive. She was warm and never fake. She was always happy, happy. She smiles on all the photos you see in the hall, “said Smith.

Elisa or ‘Elisa-Fabulous’, as she was known to her many followers, was deeply involved in the Pocono community.

She organized special events and won many prizes.

In particular, one acceptance speech that really showed the personality of Elisa will always stand out to her friend and former station manager, Kerri Manning.

“She had dedicated her speech to her bra, because that’s the only thing that supported her best,” Manning said.

People around Elisa tell Newswatch 16, her bright smile and sparkling personality would light up every room she entered.

“The community loved her and she loved it. You know, she was something special, “said Shannon Burke, Pocono 96.7 Sports.

“She’s looking at me crying and laughing now. You know, get stuck,” Smith said.

“I am so lucky to be in the local media and have this great reputation with Gary in the Morning Show and Pocono 96.7. I just wanted to do something good. Thank you for allowing me this, ”said Elisa Chase on a Facebook video post on November 30, 2019.

Elisa is survived by her husband. Funeral arrangements are still being made.

