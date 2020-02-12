advertisement

Elle McFearsin, left, and Andrea Llewellyn, family-run search coordinators for Holly Ellsworth-Clark, posed for a photo on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

It’s been a month since Holly Ellsworth-Clark was last seen rushing through the front door of her Hamilton home. And with no other credible look since then, the ex-Calgarian family and friends had begun to lose hope.

But just as her parents were set to return to Calgary for the first time since their daughter disappeared, video footage of a young woman walking down a street on Feb. 3 was sent to one of the many volunteers searching for Ellsworth- Clark.

Family friends Andrea Llewellyn and Elle McFearsin, who watched the video at a café in Calgary, told Postmedia that the family is sure the woman is Ellsworth-Clark, though her face is not clear in the footage. The two, who have been integral in coordinating the search for Ellsworth-Clark, will not publish the video because Hamilton police cannot confirm the woman’s identity, Llewellyn said.

“That renewed hope. We’ve been searching for weeks and weeks, and now there’s an image on our phones of what Holly looks like. … The family and the search crew know Holly very well, so watching the video we see ways her, her affirmative step, her shoes, her shoe size and her hair, ”McFears said Tuesday, adding that the woman in the video walks past one of many missing person posters with Ellsworth-Clark’s face on her.

Ellsworth-Clark lost Jan. 11 and has not been heard since. Shortly after her disappearance, Hamilton police released a video of her the day she left her home and have continued to investigate advice received from the public and the family search crew.

Det. John Obrovac spoke with Hamilton police with Ellsworth-Clark’s family Tuesday to discuss the video.

“Her family is hopeful that she is her and they think they have a high degree of security that she is, but we are all in agreement that we cannot say 100 per cent that she is her. I definitely cannot say they are 100 percent of it in the video, “Obrovac said.

Llewellyn said that at the time of Ellsworth-Clark’s disappearance, the 27-year-old had been in regular communication with her family and friends in Calgary after moving to Hamilton just months ago from the city of Alberta to pursue a career. in music. But the day before she disappeared, she left a voicemail message in which she told her parents she was passing through the woods all night by two men.

Ellsworth-Clark’s bank accounts remained intact but the woman in the video was wearing different clothes than the ones Ellsworth-Clark left her home with. Llewellyn said there are many unanswered questions about what happened.

“We want to piece together this puzzle of where Holly is, where she’s going and answer all the questions why,” Llewellyn said. “Even if it’s in the video, we can’t definitively say it’s good and don’t risk it. Everything is speculation.”

In Hamilton, volunteers, family and friends have continued to knock on doors, visit businesses and search the streets every day.

Obrovac said the family’s search for their daughter is excellent, adding that there are many theories about what happened to Ellsworth-Clark.

“Without anything to follow or no information confirmed to be true, it’s a difficult situation,” the detective said.

A GoFundMe called “Bring Holly Home: Supporting Ellsworth-Clarks” began to financially support research and other costs associated with the extended stay of family and friends in Hamilton.

