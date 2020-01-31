advertisement

Burton’s man Isaac Ahmed was recalled by relatives as a memorial was held near the place where he died.

A hundred people gathered on the Hillfield Lane Bridge, near Clay Mills, Burton, to pay tribute to the 28-year-old man who fell from the bridge on Tuesday January 21.

The memorial was organized by the friends of Mr. Ahmed, Devon Chanade and Montel Richards.

Some people have lit a candle, others have lifted a bottle and some have laid flowers to pay their respects and say goodbye.

It was followed by fireworks on the nearby Hillfield Green.

As the mourners gathered on the deck, some drivers slowed down out of respect and others stopped to speak to those who knew Mr. Ahmed.

Police were also seen passing by to make sure everyone was safe, parking near Hillfield Green when the fireworks went off.

It comes after 700 people paid tribute to his funeral at the Jamia Masjid Hanfia Ghausia mosque in Princess Street last week.

