DUBAI – World and regional leaders, very much in opposition to each other, met the new ruler of Oman on Sunday to offer condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos, whose quiet diplomacy over five decades in power helped defuse regional unrest. .

The rulers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which have been locked in a protracted dispute, were among those visiting the royal palace in Muscat, as was Iran’s Foreign Minister, who is a hostile to Saudi Arabia and US allies. BA United Arab Emirates.

Oman’s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, pledged after taking power on Saturday to support the foreign policy of his Western-backed predecessor, under which Muscat balanced ties between Saudi Arabia’s larger neighbors, Iran, as well as the United States.

“His challenge moving forward will be to soon develop his personal relationship with foreign partners and make clear his potential stance to stay on course with Oman’s foreign policy,” Elana said. DeLozier, a research fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. tank.

Qaboos, who died on Friday at the age of 79, managed to maintain Oman’s neutrality by not participating in the Gulf dispute with Qatar, and helped mediate secret US-Iranian talks in 2013 that led to an international nuclear pact. two years later which Washington then left. in 2018.

President Donald Trump called Qaboos a true partner in the United States, working with nine different American presidents.

“His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all views,” Trump said in a statement.

The British government said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles arrived in Muscat for the consolation ceremony for the longest serving Arab leader, who took power in a palace coup in 1970 with the help of the former British colonial government. Other Western dignitaries included former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Haitham takes power at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States that could destabilize a region vital to global oil supplies.

The death of Qaboos leaves Kuwait’s 90-year-old Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who was also in Muscat on Sunday, as the last of the old guard leaders in the Gulf. The region has seen the emergence of new hawks in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi who are keen to reduce Iran’s influence.

(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid in Dubai and Stephen Kalin in Riyadh Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Frances Kerry)

