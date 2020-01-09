advertisement

Student Langara, who died when a Ukrainian plane crashed near the Iranian capital on Wednesday, was planning to build a new life in Canada after emigrating from Iran.

Delaram Dadashnejad, 26, was one of at least 13 British Colombians killed in the plane crash. In total, all 176 people on board, 63 of them Canadians, died.

“I had to catch him at the airport,” Dadashnejad’s wife, Sia Ahmadi, told Black Press Media by phone.

Ahmadi and Dadashnejad met at a New Year’s Eve party in 2015, and the duo became close friends in 2018.

“She was a very energetic, cheerful person. Always full of smiles, helping others, ”he said.

“She always puts her friends’ needs above herself.”

Ahmad heard the news of the collision early Wednesday morning. He woke up and would take Dadashneed up to the airport when he saw media reports. Ahmad tried to see who the victims were before finding the name in his friend’s name.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS572 was headed to Kiev as part of the popular Iranian-Canadian flight route. Iran and Canada severed diplomatic ties in 2012 and there are no flights between the two countries. Iranian officials said Wednesday’s plane crashed as a result of technical failures, but on Thursday morning, the United States claimed the aircraft had been hit by an Iranian missile.

Dadashnejad was returning to Iran on vacation with her parents. She was supposed to have taken a December 17 flight with her sister, but ended up needing to take Wednesday’s flight home instead.

“She studies … well, she studied at Langara College,” Ahmadi said, the news of his friend’s death still young and raw as he spoke.

Dadashnejad first came to Canada a few years ago to study English, and was studying to be a dietitian in Langara. She was planning to graduate from the University of B.C., Ahmadi said.

Dadashnejad was an active member of her community. She volunteered frequently and worked at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“She wanted to finish her degree and become a dietician. She wanted to stay in Canada, ”Ahmadi.

Delaram Dadashnejad, was one of the 63 Canadians killed in the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines plane in Iran, Wednesday, January 8, 202. (Sia Ahmadi)

Days since the plane crash have been difficult, Ahmadi said, and he and other friends have tried to reconcile the news.

Dadashnejad’s friends had hoped to hold a memorial for her Wednesday night, Ahmadi said, but they were fired.

“A lot of people, including myself, just weren’t ready,” he said.

“I still don’t know how to handle it.”

Ahmadi is grateful for the messages of support and is angry at the way Canadians have come together to mourn their 63 dead in the plane crash.

“I think Canada has been supportive of the Iranian community. I saw the prime minister’s message and I think it’s important for families,” he said.

It will take time for Ahmad to agree with the fact that Dadashnejad is no longer here.

“I’ve never gone through anything like that,” Ahmadi said.

“It’s devastating.”

