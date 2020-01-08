advertisement

Connacht is preparing for a possible final in the Champions Cup when Toulouse visits the sports field on Saturday.

Toulouse returns to Galway as French champion and is unbeaten in the fifth round. Connacht, one point behind Gloucester in third place, needs a win to stay on the hunt for a possible quarter-finals.

In order to be still alive in the European competition, it was decided “in the 80th minute straight away” whether it was time to focus exclusively on the Pro14.

advertisement

“We know what the equation is. We want to win this. We’re back on the sports field. We want to win in front of our home crowd. For many, many reasons, this is a very important game for us.” Coach says.

A huge boost is the return of 10 players after three consecutive losses to the provinces over Christmas and New Year.

It is crucial that the two World Cup players Bundee Aki and Jack Carty can play freely after a two-week break. Captain Jarrad Butler and his Australian counterpart Colby Faingaa are declared fit. Support Finlay Bealham and Peter Robb are available after going through HIA protocols in Ulster loss; Ultan Dillane can return after resting last week. Matt Healy (knock), John Porch (hip) and Rory Burke are also available.

“It’s a good place to be here,” Friend says after a hard and difficult festive period. “You need to have your strongest and most experienced players out there so that some really good quality and experience flow into it.”

Freund says that Carty and Aki “rebounded” after their break.

“When Carty and many of the World Cup players came back, we found that it was a very tough campaign for these men. I found Jack’s last 20 minutes against Münster fantastic. He said before that he didn’t feel tired, but he went away during that break and after half the time I get a text saying “I didn’t realize how tired I was,” but he is now great and has come back full of energy with Bundee.

“You can’t wait to get out of it, and I can’t wait to watch them, to be honest, because when they have the energy back that you see in their eyes, they are very special to us. Jack was one of the shining lights for us last year and he was rewarded with the green jersey for knowing how to get back there.

quality page

After the fierce loss to Leinster last weekend, Friend believes, “Toulouse is strangely what Connacht needs”.

“We knew that there would always be a time when we would be stretched, and we were. Now we have Toulouse and that is the beauty of playing rugby. It’s a chance to show what we have and what’s really important to perform. With every win comes the next defeat and vice versa, so that’s how we see it.

“We haven’t had the performance or result we wanted in the past three weeks, but we have 80 minutes to get on a good side. So we know that we have to focus on our game. That is our goal and the focus is on is our performance. “

Reports that the French club signed Lyon Colby Faingaa came as no surprise to Friend.

“I imagine any club that is worth the money would look at Colby. He is a damn good soccer player. I have no doubt that his agent and he will answer calls from anywhere. At the end of the day, it’s Colby’s call. He is in a phase of his career when he has to think about all sorts of things, he has a family, two small children and it depends on what kind of money is thrown on these men.

“I know Colby loves it here in Connacht and I know that his wife and family are based here, but you never know. He is in a different phase of his career than other young men. “

advertisement