COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina trainer Dawn Staley tries not to outdo herself.

As good as their new-found fourth-placed gamecocks seem – and they looked good in a 99-72 win over Kentucky # 13 on Thursday night – they’re still very young and young players often make mistakes.

“I don’t train on the sidelines of them to play basketball perfectly,” said Staley. “Because I don’t want their heads to get too big, but I also want them to be confident about what we’re doing.”

Trust was not a problem against the Wildcats (11-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference).

Freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0) with 15 points each, while two other first-year players in Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere each had 14 points.

It was quite a show for South Carolina’s # 1 recruitment class.

If the Gamecocks play as ruthlessly as they run past a Kentucky squad with an All-America candidate, they may live up to their pre-season forecast as SEC champions in the regular season.

But as Staley warned, there is still a long way to go.

“There’s a rematch. In Lexington,” she said, “we have to be aware of that.”

The Gamecocks had a lead of 12 points in the first quarter and increased it to 21 points at half-time. South Carolina continuously went through Kentucky’s exuberant defense, scoring nine goals at half-time. The defense of Gamecocks had forced eleven sales, seven of which were stolen.

The wildcats got a 28-point high from Star Guard Rhyne Howard, but South Carolina also forced them to make six sales. Kentucky managed to stay tight early thanks to his offensive recovery, but got nervous about the relentless pace and tenacity of the gamecocks in defense.

“We resisted a really tough physical defense early on. Just a good team with really good athletes, ”said Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell. “We were on our heels all night and had a hard time finding the rhythm.”

Staley paid tribute to her team’s defense that the challenge of not letting opponents be accepted and angry when they do. Kentucky had 14 sales, while South Carolina blocked three shots and recorded nine steals.

The Gamecocks also narrowly defeated with 61% and bombarded Kentucky with 60-24 points in color.

South Carolina ended up with six players in the double digits.

Chasity Patterson added 15 points for the wild cats.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: As good as Howard is, Kentucky needs help around her. The wildcats struggled to run against the gamecocks and had no response after their offensive impact slowed.

South Carolina: There was no rust from a long vacation break and the three newcomers to Gamecocks led the climb in the first half. South Carolina carried out its schedule efficiently and ended the shooting by 61% of the field (36 of 59).

Effects on the survey

Kentucky has a chance to keep its rank, or at least not go too far if it can win against Tennessee on Sunday. As throughout the season, the Gamecocks only move up if Connecticut, Oregon or Oregon State lose.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

With less than 4 seconds in the third quarter, Kentucky tried a length-of-the-court-inbound pass. It flared up in the middle of the square where Victaria Saxton of South Carolina seized.

She quickly passed to Cooke, who took a dribble and passed the ball to Lele Grissett. Grissett prevailed with a 27 point lead.

NEXT

Kentucky is host # 22 in Tennessee. Coach Matthew Mitchell started his college career in 2000 as an assistant to the legendary Pat Summitt in Tennessee.

South Carolina makes a side trip to Alabama on Sunday. The Gamecocks have won 15 times in a row against the Crimson Tide in a series that started in 2009.

