Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has talked about life at his new club and how he and the team can improve their performance.

The Dutch international has been making a regulation since signing with Ajax and says while he is happy he thinks the team can play better football.

“My skill is an advantage,” says the coach. I now play mainly in midfield, also because Arthur is injured. These first few months I’m particularly happy to play hard and be in the midfield.

From time to time I’ve shown my qualities, but in general everything can be much better. I’m not as dominant as in Ajax. In this position I need to score more goals and give assists. This requires some adjustment and therefore time.

“Everything at Barca is really great and I understand that. As a team we are not playing badly but we have to do better.

“Every now and then, we are a little too uncertain about the ball. Sometimes our football is very beautiful, and then a game later you wonder where that good form and good feeling has gone.”

Source | De Telegraaf

Barcelona signed 2019 with a 4-1 win over Alaves at Camp Nou that sees them two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga during the festive period.

