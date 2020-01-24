advertisement

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona last summer and has spent some time under his belt at the Camp Nou at this point. The midfielder gave a rather in-depth interview to Sport about his time at the club so far and gave an interesting overview of how he has evaluated his performance so far.

“Six. Right now, six or a half and a half. I’ve played a lot of minutes and played more or less well, I’m happy, but I know my performances could have been much better.”

De Jong | source

advertisement

The Dutchman also discussed recent managerial changes and the way he views change in light of overall performance.

“I don’t know … normally when you change coach is not a good sign. I think we could have played better, but we wouldn’t do bad. We’re in the top of the league, in the Champions League and the Copa, although it’s clear we didn’t play as well as we wanted against Ibiza. We did well with Valverde and I hope we can continue to do well with Seti. “

De Jong | source

De Jong is still wet as a Barcelona player. It’s interesting to watch him grow as a midfielder on the pitch, but also as a key personality.

advertisement