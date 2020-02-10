advertisement

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong thinks his squad is “improving every week” under new manager Quique Setien.

The Spanish champions defeated Real Betis 3-2 in Benito Villamarin on Sunday to secure their first La Liga victory under Setien.

De Jong was targeted in an intriguing match against Betis that saw Barça twice come from behind and then go on and get all three points.

The Dutch international offered his opinion after the match:

“It was a very fun match for both sides. I think it’s because both teams want to play from behind, they want to push the field up and for people it’s really, really, nice to see.

“I think you can see we’re growing every week, we’re improving every week. We want to play from the back, we want to create more of the midfield, press up, give a lot of intensity.

“I think you can see that we are getting better and hopefully that continues until the end of the season and we win some trophies. I think it’s a really exciting season, it’s really close to Madrid and us.”

Source | LaLiga TV

The win keeps Barcelona three points behind Madrid in second place in La Liga. Barca now have a free week ahead of their next league match against Getafe third-placed at Camp Nou on Saturday.

