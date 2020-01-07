advertisement

PARIS – French unions blocked several oil refineries on Tuesday, aimed at causing shortages at gas stations after a month-long public transport strike failed to force the government to withdraw its pension reform plans.

Workers at Exxon Mobil France’s Port Jerome and Fos refineries launched a four-day strike, the strict CGT union said.

An Exxon spokeswoman confirmed that the 140,000-barrel-per-day Fos-sur-Mer plant, which accounts for about 10% of French refinery production, was blocked, but added that the 240,000-bpd Port Jerome refinery was operating normally.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the country was not at risk of a shortage of fuel and that police would ensure that oil depots were not blocked.

“People have a right to strike, but they have no right to block (refineries),” he said on RTL radio, referring to workers’ actions to block factory gates.

Philippe said he was open to discussing changes in the average retirement age with unions, one of the highlights of pension reform plans that have sparked protests.

The environment ministry said all French refineries continued to operate, but five out of seven had temporary difficulties distributing their products.

He said he expected no problems with gas stations, whose supplies are guaranteed by a separate network of about 200 depots.

On Tuesday, only three of these warehouses reported difficulties while others were operating normally, the ministry said, adding that France has stocks corresponding to more than three months of fuel consumption.

On Monday, a CGT union official told Reuters that all but one of the French refineries will be on strike for 96 hours from Tuesday to Friday, and these will be completely closed.

Total said Tuesday that the strikes had little impact on its operations and that only 26 of its 3,500 gas stations were running out of fuel.

She said that only about 5% of her refinery staff were on strike and that her five refineries were maintaining their production as deliveries were blocked.

“There is no risk of shortage at our gas stations,” Total said.

Unions have pledged to halt reforms, which are a key part of President Emmanuel Macron’s agenda. Nationwide strikes and demonstrations have closed down schools and transport services, while demonstrations have led to clashes with police. The unions are planning the fourth day of nationwide demonstrations on Thursday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Benoit Van Overstraeten, Bate Felix and Geert De Clercq Writing by Geert De Clercq Editing by Andrew Heavens, Peter Graff, and Giles Elgood)

