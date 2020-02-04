advertisement

While the largest union of transport workers on the Parisian subway has stopped its strike, retailers anticipate the cost of the last 45 disruption days.

According to Procos, the French trade promotion organization, sales in December 2019 decreased 4% year over year. A similar drop in sales was recorded in December 2018, when the protests against Gilet Jaune (yellow vest) peaked.

In Paris, where the disruptions were most concentrated, the decline was around 18%, according to the Procos study.

François du Chastel of Chatelles Slippers has a flagship store in a first class Left Bank retail store on Rue du Bac in Paris-Saint-Germain-des-Pres. He informed FN that his own sales fell 30% in December and January.

Tourism is the elixir of life in the Saint-Germain region, but the traffic strike has triggered a strong deterrent. There is a different feeling of malaise regarding his local clientele.

Morale is lower than ever, he said. “The French were not in a shopping mood; Everyone was extremely grumpy. “

On a positive note, however, his online sales have increased. “It is difficult to quantify accurately because we have invested a lot in web marketing to offset the impact of the strikes,” he said. “But online sales have increased by about 10%.”

“We still ended the year, but it would have been better without the strike. We would have had growth of 35% to 40% over the previous year, but now it is only 10%. It’s annoying because we worked so hard. “

While the left bank was relatively protected from the effects of Saturday’s “yellow vest” demonstrations, which also hit retailers last year, some brands have failed.

For one, the Italian luxury shoe label Santoni, which has its Paris flagship on Avenue George V, was hit both by the protests and the strike.

“Our Paris boutique suffered,” CEO Giuseppe Santoni told FN. “We have definitely lost the business. (For a while) the shop was closed every Saturday. “

On Friday, the French national institute for statistics and economic studies released the country’s economic growth figures in the fourth quarter of 2019, when GDP fell 1% after 3% in the third quarter.

