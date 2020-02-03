advertisement

Bad Boy Records » French Montana will not hide. The hip-hop veteran took a step forward to tackle creaky images of him allegedly suffocated by a rap rival 50 cents.

Key facts: Last weekend, Montana went online to downplay the fighting claims and show that he was not bruised.

“Tell people the real story. I went to the club you hosted. You heard I was coming, you came out from the back, you were in the car – I wish (50) to touch me – you want to spread the news about me and Dreamchasers first … I saw Meek yesterday, we laughed at it. Shout at Meek. … Now you want to roll around with this and call the bloggers about some stupid crap after paying your star (Hollywood Walk of Fame). But look at my face anyway … And tell them how you were in the car and that you never got out of the car … who the hell do you think you are f ** king with a dinosaur?

See this post on Instagram

YOU’RE TOO OLD FOR THIS, FIRST YOU PAY FOR YOUR STAR MAN I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE SEEN YOUR STUPID ASS BUT LAST NIGHT, YOU’RE GONE IN YOUR CLUB OERE YOU LODGED, YOU LEFT BEFORE GOING TO THE PEOPLE DINOSAUR !! FIRST, IT WAS DREAM HUNTERS. I saw that we laughed about it now !! YOU ARE A RAT AND IF YOU WATCH YOUR VIDEO, YOUR PERSON WENT TO THE COPS AT THE END OF YOUR PARTY THAT I COME TO FIND U AND U RAN !! LOL STOP CALLING THE IM TRUTH BLOGS NEVER BEEN TOUCHED

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on February 1, 2020 at 3:09 p.m. PST

Key details: Despite Montana’s denial, some social media influencers have suggested he wore makeup to hide the injuries.

Wait, there is more: In January 2020, French shared a breathtaking slideshow of photos and footage of a woman sharing alleged FaceTime footage of her speaking at 50 and revealing bedroom secrets.

See this post on Instagram

HARAAAM SEIZE YOUR POP CORN !!!! AS PROMISEDDDD THE FULL STORY NOW I KNOW WHAT “GET THE STRAP” MEANNN 59 !!! SHE OBTAINED THE MAGIC STICK NOT YOUR BOOTYYYY……. SAYS IT’S NOT 59… .. THAT IS WHY THEY CALLED YOU BOO BOO !!!!!!!! HERE’S THE FULL STORY GET YOUR SALAD DRAWN FOR HOURS PART 1

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on January 5, 2020 at 4:24 p.m. PST

Before you leave: In early January 2020, Fif appeared to be hitting big shots with a handful of accusations, including a claim that Montana bought its own album streams.

Someone is sending this, shit, he’s going to need the old apple to burn the new music. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/iYXhHkJQLH

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 3, 2020

Boy, you better start explaining NOW !!! #starzgettheapp POWER BACK IN 2 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/SArZ75mpDY

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 4, 2020

look on the bright side, you can always start selling DVDs again or start a podcast or something. #lecheminduroi POWER IN2 #bransoncognac #stargettheapp pic.twitter.com/ky2dP5hpIx

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 4, 2020

What a heritage !!! FOOL, ya outta here JUNKIE. THE POWER IS BACK IN 2 days. #lecheminduroi #bransonscognac #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/y6m3SM5n0f

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 4, 2020

NOW where are the robots when you need them. No LOL emojis like #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/14CCbWuIy0

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 4, 2020

My little man is waiting for little n! Ggas don’t buy Big Bentleys. My man here does. Damn lawful lawyer. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/4ASzUwzQec

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 4, 2020

The publication French Montana responds to a sequence showing 50 cents the allegedly punching it + claims that the boss of Unit G bought a star of the Walk of Fame: “Look at my face, I’m not going to speak anymore” appeared first.

