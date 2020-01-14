advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper French Montana is 100% here for the biggest names on the Internet. The heavyweight hip-hop went online this week to share hilarious images of a viral artist Uwe Baltner turning to her infectious Juicy J-banger “50s & 100s” featured.

Key facts: Montana visited Instagram on Tuesday to share something to do with Uwe.

advertisement

On a related note: A few days ago, social media turned Uwe into a hilarious meme during a Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch Billboard Hot 100 face to face.

Wait, there is more: Over the past few months, Baltner has exploded with must-see karaoke-style clips.

Before you leave: Although he’s been on social media since 2016, Uwe has exploded in the past 12 months.

Uwe Baltner is a German vlogger famous for his karaoke videos of popular songs which he records in his car. From lip sync videos posted on Musical.ly in April 2016, Baltner made a breakthrough on social networks with Instagram karaoke videos recorded in his car which he started downloading in September 2018, accumulating more than 1 , 2 million followers in December 2019. (Know Your Meme)

advertisement