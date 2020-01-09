advertisement

PARIS – French electricity production fell on Thursday, interrupted by the strike of a worker who is part of wider protests against the government’s plans to change France’s pension system.

Electricity production was down nearly 7 gigawatts (GW) as of 0730 GMT, according to data from EDF power utility and RTE network operator.

President Emmanuel Macron has said the pension system should be simplified, but his opponents say the changes will force people to work longer.

A new demonstration is set to take place in Paris and other major French cities later on Thursday.

Nationwide strikes that began in December have shut down transport services, closed schools and affected France’s energy and energy sectors. Previous demonstrations have resulted in clashes with police. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

