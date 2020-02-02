advertisement

Freiburg has lost four of its last seven games. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Koln vs Freiburg

RheinEnergieStadion, Koln

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 5.30 p.m.

Ref: Robert Kampka

Freiburg has seen the two teams score in five of their last six away games. Cologne has seen the two teams score in six of their last nine Bundesliga games. Cologne has won four of its last five Bundesliga games. Freiburg has lost four of its last seven Bundesliga games.

Cologne will host Freiburg this Sunday in the German Bundesliga. Cologne are looking to bounce back after last weekend’s loss to a Freiburg team that has not been in good shape in recent weeks.

The Cologne matches have produced a lot of action at both ends in recent weeks.

First, Cologne has been one of the top-rated teams in the Bundesliga in recent weeks. Over the past six games, Cologne have scored a total of 11 Bundesliga goals. Only four teams have scored more goals than Cologne in the last six games. Cologne have failed to score in just one of their last nine Bundesliga games.

However, Cologne has also been leaking goals on the other end of the line regularly in recent times. Cologne have conceded almost as many goals as they have scored in the last six games. Only four teams have conceded more than 10 goals in total to Cologne in the last six games.

Cologne has kept only two clean sheets in its last 11 Bundesliga games. In addition, Cologne has managed to keep only three clean sheets at home in the Bundesliga this season.

As in Cologne, Friborg has also achieved relatively constant scores in recent weeks. Freiburg have scored at least one goal in nine of their last 11 Bundesliga games. In addition to this, Freiburg have scored at least one goal in eight of their 10 away games in the Bundesliga this season.

However, another similarity that Freiburg has shared with Cologne in recent times is their lack of solidity at the rear. Freiburg has kept only one clean sheet in its last eight Bundesliga matches. In addition, they have also managed to keep only one white sheet away from home this season.

Paderborn vs Wolfsburg

Benteler Arena, Paderbon

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 8 p.m.

Ref: Patrick Ittrich

Paderborn has lost only three of its last eight Bundesliga games. Wolfsburg have won only two of their last 12 Bundesliga games. Paderborn has conceded less than 1.5 goals in four of its last six Bundesliga games. Wolfsburg have conceded at least two goals in each of their last three Bundesliga games.

Paderborn will welcome Wolfsburg this Sunday in the German Bundesliga. Paderborn will be looking for a second consecutive Bundesliga victory for the first time this season in Sunday’s match. Sunday hosts have seen a positive development in their form in recent weeks. They hope to extend this positive streak in this weekend’s game.

Paderborn has lost only three of its last eight Bundesliga games. In the last eight games, Paderborn has scored a total of 11 points. They have occupied ninth place in the Bundesliga’s form table in the last eight games. This means that 11 of the 15 points they have won during the season have occurred in the last eight games.

Paderborn has also won two of its last three Bundesliga games. On top of that, they have lost just one of their last three Bundesliga games. Paderborn’s victory last week saw them end their overtime at the bottom of the Bundesliga table. We think the recent form of Paderborn could give them a boost of confidence before Sunday’s game.

Unlike Paderborn’s recovery in recent weeks, Wolfsburg has dropped somewhat recently. In the same eight-game period in which Paderborn won 11 points, Wolfsburg only won seven points. Only Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf gained less points than them in this period.

Wolfsburg have won only two of their last 12 Bundesliga games. They lost a total of seven games during this period. This includes each of their last three Bundesliga games.

In addition to that, the form outside Wolfsburg has not been particularly impressive this season. They have won only three of their nine away games in the Bundesliga this season. In addition, they have not won five of their last six away from the Bundesliga matches. They have also lost each of their last three Bundesliga games.

