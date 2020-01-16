advertisement

Freezing winds didn’t extinguish the fun for a group of friends from Earl Marriott Secondary who went to the playground at South Surrey’s Bakerview Park’s Bakerview Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Isabella Tomé, Miranda Clark, Alex Dolling, Emma Ockey, Daniel Shay, and James Jiang looked as if they weren’t surprised by the cold – though Jiang’s exposed ankle, bright red by the cold, certainly painted a different picture .

Outside and around the Semiahmoo Peninsula, pedestrians of all modes were observed: mostly well-united as they rushed to various destinations; a excited young man crossing the sidewalk with her father, a dog and a sled; the cooled-down wait departs for the next bus.

Those who dared to fall behind the wheel slower on most roads, as the snow made for sliding turns into many corners and intersections.

Environment in Canada warned earlier this week that it would reach the arctic cold and up to 20 cm of snow. On Wednesday, a thunderstorm warning was added to the mix.

Flurries were forecast for Wednesday night, followed by warm temperatures and, by Friday evening, rain.

Daniel Shay (left) and James Jiang were held ground on Wednesday at Bakerview Park as friends (from left) Miranda Clark, Isabella Tomé, Emma Ockey and Alex Dolling. (Tracy Holmes Photo)

