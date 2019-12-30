advertisement

NEW DELHI / DHAKA – The second coldest weather in 119 years that swept through western and northern India has led to heavy fog, killing at least six people and disrupting many parts of the country, including the capital New Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state, six people were killed when their car slipped off the road and plunged into a canal. Police said heavy fog was to blame.

As heavy fog swept across the vast country and city of Delhi, home to 20 million people, visibility dropped sharply.

Sixteen flights were diverted, four were canceled and about 500 were delayed in Delhi, local media reports.

“Due to heavy fog and poor visibility in the northern region, our flights have been impacted,” IndiGo, India’s largest market share carrier, said in a Tweet.

Vistara Indian Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd, canceled six flights, citing poor visibility.

SpiceJet Ltd and AirAsia India also canceled flights and authorities said train services were arriving late.

The Delhi city government has displaced many homeless people to temporary shelters, but a large number are still sleeping outside.

Winters in western and northern India have become colder in recent years, which experts say are due to climate change and rapid urbanization, and it is common in Delhi to see families sleeping on sidewalks and rail platforms, and under flights.

“Keeping in mind the average December temperature, we are naturally enduring the coldest month in 119 years,” Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at India’s Meteorology Department, told Reuters.

“We expect the cold wave conditions to continue for some time for a long time for a day or two.”

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Sunday was 2.8 degrees Celsius (37.04 Fahrenheit), slightly higher than the first 2.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the lowest since 2013.

“Low hanging clouds over the western and northern parts of the country, cold winds blowing from the Himalayan regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and snowfall in the hilly areas around Delhi have led to a sharp drop in temperature , ”Srivastava said.

Freezing weather continued in northern Bangladesh, where at least 50 people have died due to the cold.

The country’s lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius (40.1 ° Fahrenheit) on Sunday in Tetulia, a border town north of Bangladesh.

“The cold tide coming down from the Himalayas has adversely affected all types of business enterprises, including agriculture, restaurants and retail stores,” said Aisha Nuri, a key government official.

A prolonged cold spell in Bangladesh could hit rice crops, said Mizanur Rahman, a senior official in the agriculture ministry.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to move homeless people to shelters. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Islamabad and Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow, editing by Ed Osmond)

