Is Fat Freezing or Cryolipolysis the Answer to Stubborn Belly Fat? Alison Izzo tried and thinks yes.

Ok, ask for a friend … how long can I really use the excuse for the “young mother” for my belly fat?

My daughter is now 14 months old, I have finished breastfeeding and I am back at work. Life has become a more manageable routine, and I’m sure of these blurry months with lack of sleep in newborns. My day is starting to look like what I did before the baby, but my body is not.

Tiffany Hall would be different from me here – she’s only about “jumping forward”, not “jumping back” – and I understand her point of view. Things will never look like this, and I accept that. Post-baby, my arms are more muscular (an 11 kg toddler wears it), my breasts are smaller (meh), but I now have stubborn fat pads around my stomach and hips, it seems like no barre class able to move.

Which led me into the wonderful world of non-invasive body shaping or the less appealing “fat cavitation”.

How do you get rid of belly fat?

Body sculpting or freezing fat has been around for some time, but like laser hair removal and injectables, clinics are now appearing in local malls – suggesting that Australians absolutely want to try these types of “tweaks” and come back for more ,

Samantha Barakat Light, founder of Body Catalyst, is a mother of two who knew my frustration. Having seen the results herself, she is now a passionate advocate for treatment with low-time mothers in the same boat. Since starting her clinics in 2015, Samantha has seen a 60-80% increase in consumer demand for this non-invasive alternative to liposuction, comparing the increase in fat freezing to the increase in botox 10 years ago.

Supported by the promise of a 20 – 30% reduction in fat in the treated areas without the need for downtime (or time for the gym), I book a treatment for freezing fat on my lower abdomen and for “love handles”.

What are the risks associated with freezing fat?

I’ve had a strict information session in the past few days. My diet, exercise, and lifestyle are questionable – and the therapist doesn’t seem to worry as much about my twice-daily coffee addiction or chocolate habit at 3pm as I do. Thank God.

My therapist points out the possible side effects: bruising, hyperpigmentation or, in very rare cases, a so-called paradoxical (fat) hyperplasia, in which treated fat cells actually grow and expand instead of shrinking and dying. Yikes! I can’t help but laugh at the cruel irony of getting a body sculpting treatment to double or triple the amount of fat. Hunter assures me that she has never seen a case in her career and the probability that this will happen is 0.0051%. I silently pray that I’m not one of those unlucky people.

I arrive nervously at my appointment at the Body Catalyst clinic in Bondi Junction, which looks and feels more like you are getting a facial, as if your fat was frozen.

Does freezing fat hurt?

After covering my belly with cold glycerin to protect the skin, my therapist Hunter places the suction head (which looks like a vacuum cleaner head) of the Clatuu 360 ° machine on my lower abdomen and I feel a pronounced lifting sensation. The feeling is like someone taking a strong but not uncomfortable pinch from my flub with their fingers.

Then it changes and I feel a little uncomfortable. cold, but not like frostbite, more like a strong pressure that is a bit biting. It takes about seven minutes for everything to go numb and I can only feel the weight of the suction head on my stomach. I return to my emails and before I know that 49 minutes have passed, the device answers: A clinical voice with a slightly American accent tells me: “The treatment will be finished in a minute.”

Then the fun begins. Hunter holily removes the sucker, it’s like a scene from alien. Or botched. The soft pouch under my navel has turned into a light pink, hard, elongated lard block. Hunter massages my stomach to break up the block of fat (charming), and it’s not painful, but it feels a bit strange.

This happened when she removed the suction head. If you’re squeamish, you may keep scrolling.

Hunter warned me of the “after-pain”, which she describes as severe cramps, similar to period pain. I am lucky enough to get a serious case and I would definitely put it in the top of the uncomfortable experiences that I am committed to in the name of vanity. It feels like someone is cutting my stomach open and then pinching it, and the shock of pain makes me weak and wet.

I try to “walk away” in the small treatment room, but I feel dizzy, so I lie down and take a deep breath. The feeling subsides after about five minutes and then – luckily – disappears completely.

Apparently, therapists cannot say who will or will not be affected – even if they have had it in previous treatment. I take it on board when Hunter asks me if I want to continue treating my “love handles” and I take a deep breath before saying “Safe”. No pain, no gain, right?

I lie on my stomach and the same thing – glycerin-suction-head-discomfort-numbness program is taking place again, this time on both sides of my hips. I could fall asleep easily if my jam-packed inbox doesn’t call my name.

Hunter is on standby with some gummy bears, as a low blood sugar level can make the pain worse. I conscientiously devour them. I get checked again, but at least this time I know what I’m getting into.

What Are the Side Effects of Freezing Fat?

After that, the treated areas are a bit red and tender, but I’m up and dressed and on my way to work within 15 minutes. Over the next few weeks, my stomach and hips feel numb on the surface and feel like they’re squeezed under it, but otherwise I have no side effects other than the impatience to see results.

Does Freezing Fat Really Work?

In a word, yes.

Two weeks after the treatment, I notice that the skin and the treated area become softer as if the areas were empty.

Around the six-week mark, my love handles no longer peek over my pants, and around the eight-week mark, my clothes feel looser around my waist.

After 12 weeks, I can see that my hips have changed and that my stomach is noticeably flatter – still a long way from a JLo six-pack.

When I take my final measurements, I actually weigh more than during treatment (I accuse a week-long birthday party …), but that makes the results even more amazing.

I lost a total of 11 centimeters; four and a half from my waist, half a centimeter from my lower waist and six centimeters from my love handles.

My clothes fit better than before my pregnancy, I feel safer and more like my “old” me. It feels a bit like magic and I think it is.

So would I do it again? Absolutely. I would only be sure that I preload jelly sweets beforehand.

