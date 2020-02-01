advertisement

At the Junior National Freestyle Ski Championships last spring, Mattheus Heslop recognized what he was capable of in Canada with a third place in his age group at the mogul slope event.

The Freestyle Whistler member returned on the provincial Timber Tour and put this determination into practice. It won all three events at the first stop of the season at the Panorama Mountain Resort from January 24th to 26th and took gold in slopestyle, mogul and double mogul in the U14 men’s division.

Heslop got over the cold in Quebec and started the season with a fresh dash of confidence.

“I think it helped a lot. I don’t think I was as nervous as usual,” he said. “I felt really good.”

The weekend started with Heslop’s favorite event, slopestyle, before heading to the mogul slope competitions. Snatching gold early, especially with some sticky rails, provided a boost to the rest of the festival.

“I like creativity and I like to take a lot of air (in slopestyle),” said Heslop, adding that his cork 720, which he landed on the last jump, was a thrill since he had thrown it in for the first time Competition.

Another thrill for Heslop was meeting the 2014 Paralympic gold medalist and current managing director of Freestyle BC, Josh Dueck.

“He was very astonished because I saved a very difficult fall on my second mogul run,” Heslop recalled. “I went down the last set of moguls and caught my edge and went back. I caught my edge, then got back on my feet and drove out.

“It was crazy and very scary.”

Heslop thanked his coaches, Panorama and Freestyle BC for the realization of the event.

Heslop’s three medals were among the 17 that the Freestyle Whistler team won on the Timber Tour.

At the slopestyle event, Landon Owen-Mold won bronze for the U14 men, as did Emerson Raffler for the U16 men, while Trenton Schumann won silver for the U18 men.

Owen-Mold won another bronze medal at the U14 men, Phillip Kang and Daniel Gannon won gold and silver at the U16 men and Brooke Armstrong and Lynette Conn at the women gold and silver.

In the double mogul, Owen-Mold won a third bronze for the U14 males, while Gannon and Kang changed places for gold and silver for the U16 males. In the women’s ranking, Linda Madi won bronze in the U14, while Conn and Armstrong swapped places for gold and silver in the U16.

Some other club members reached the top 10 at the weekend, including: Armaan Asrar Haghighi (U14); Deston Swift, Aidan Mulvihill, Owen Scarth and Ewan Clemenson (U16 man); Liam Rivera (U18 male); and Brynn Johnston (U16 female). Among the U16 women, Itsuki Sato achieved the best placement in eleventh place among the individual moguls. In the meantime, the members of the KR Academy in Whistler, Thomas Dooley (U14) and Catherine Dooley (U14), also hit the top 10.

With a smaller contingent, Freestyle Whistler also won four medals in the super youth competition. Finn Henderson, a U12 skier, took silver in single mogul and slopestyle and bronze in the air, while Poppy Clemenson took third place in slopestyle for the U10 women. Zoe Henderson and Ty Prouse also got on well this weekend.

Jeff Fairbairn, head coach of Freestyle Whistler Moguls, was thrilled with the performance of his athletes in this competition.

“I feel like we were prepared, and because the athletes were prepared for both mogul and slopestyle, we were able to achieve the results we achieved,” he said.

Fairbairn noted that Freestyle Whistler, like some of the participating clubs, was struggling with low snow conditions earlier this season. However, many athletes trained at the Apex Mountain Resort and Calabogie Peaks to prepare for the campaign.

“Having that advantage of being able to train definitely set the stage for us,” he said.

According to Fairbairn, the club’s focus is on qualifying as many of its athletes as possible for this year’s Canadian Junior Championship in Red Deer, Alta. in March with several freestyle Whistler athletes who were well positioned at the start of the process.

Fairbairn added that three athletes, Kang, Conn and Armstrong, will make their NorAm Cup debut at the event in Deer Valley, Utah from February 9-13.

