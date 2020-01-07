advertisement

Freestyle Whistler alumni Skye Clarke and Steven Kahnert will travel to Lausanne, Switzerland for the Youth Olympic Games next month.

Clarke, a 17-year-old slopestyler, learned that she would go in early December and received official confirmation on December 14 that she was going to Switzerland.

“I was obviously very excited,” she said. “It’s pretty crazy to think about it.”

Clarke gained experience on the international stage in 2019 when she took part in the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Sweden and finished fifth in slopestyle and twelfth in big air. While the experience made it clear to her how far the freestyle ski world really is, a visit to something similar helped her reduce the butterflies for her trip to the Youth Olympic Games.

“I would be much more nervous if I hadn’t been to Junior Worlds this year,” she said. “I definitely learned a lot from Junior Worlds. I met so many cool people and they are all so nice and they just love to ski.”

Despite her initial successes in the junior worlds, Clarke keeps her expectations for the Youth Olympics at bay.

“I go in, try to have fun and just drive as best I can,” she said.

After working on a handful of trampoline tricks in the off-season, Clarke is still working on nailing them to the snow. She hopes to have extra practice time over Christmas to choose before going to Lausanne.

“I’ve tried a few new things, but I feel like I haven’t pinned them down yet. Hopefully I can pin them down soon,” she said.

Clarke had an encouraging start to the season, finishing second in her first Canadian Cup season event at Mount Sima in the Yukon.

Another freestyle Whistler graduate, Steven Kahnert, also qualified to participate in the games. Kahnert, who participated in the NorAm Cup on both the halfpipe and slopestyle routes, is now part of the BC Park and Pipe team.

Kahnert said he was “quite surprised” when he found that he had formed the team in early December.

“It was something I thought I would never have the opportunity to do, especially if you can go around the world and go skiing,” he said. “It’s pretty crazy for me.”

Kahnert said he had been considered since the summer, but was initially appointed as the first deputy on the team. When a teammate was injured, he was called into action. Kahnert, who had the opportunity to participate, said that he tried not to think about it if possible and only focused on what he could control.

“I don’t think about it. I just go skiing and having fun and whatever happens,” he said. “I just want to enjoy it, have fun and ski as best I can.”

The 16-year-old described the Cork 900 as his favorite trick, but said his approach was based more on its amplitude than what he could pull out of his bag of tricks.

“I like to get big in the halfpipe, and that’s one of the things that I enjoy when I try to get as big as possible and push myself that way,” he said.

At his first NorAm Cup of the season at the Copper Mountain Resort, Kahnert started with a 28th in the halfpipe on December 20, before jumping to ninth place in the second competition on December 21.

“I was down there with a few good guys and had fun skiing. I didn’t put myself under too much pressure since I was back in the pipe for the first time this year. I was just skiing, having fun and coming back.” to the rhythm, “he said.” It’s the absolute best pipe I’ve ever driven. It’s really nice. It was snowing a few times before we got there, so it wasn’t too icy. “

By the end of the season, Kahnert hopes to secure a place in the Canadian NextGen team.

