advertisement

OTTAWA – Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland asks parliamentary opposition parties to ratify the new North American trade agreement and says its adoption is in the national interest.

Freeland formulated the math of the minority government in the lower house after submitting a statement that the Liberals will introduce laws for the trade pact later this week.

advertisement

This is the first important task for the government, as Parliament meets again after a long winter break.

Shortly after the announcement was submitted, Freeland underlined the importance of the United States’ trade pact, given the country’s highly polarized policies.

The NDP and Bloc Quebecois give no guarantee that trade laws will be passed quickly, while the Conservatives have said they want to further investigate the effects of the agreement on Canada.

The liberal government is also expected to introduce military ban laws on military rifles and make a controversial decision as to whether a new oil sands project may continue in Alberta.

The Liberals have 157 seats in the lower house, which means that they need the support of other parties to push ahead with the bills on their agenda.

advertisement