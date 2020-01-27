advertisement

OTTAWA – Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is urging opposition parties to back an up-to-date free trade agreement “without undue delay” as the Liberals seek to win an early victory under their weakened minority government.

Freeland on Monday urged lawmakers to support the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), saying it was the first time Canadian policymakers could make a decision on the deal without the risk of US intervention.

“Any uncertainty that remains is entirely up to Canadians,” she said. “For the first time since the start of these negotiations, NAFTA is now about the elections that Canadians make.”

advertisement

U.S. senators ratified the USMCA this month, leaving only Canada to register. Freeland is expected to present legislation on the deal as early as Wednesday.

The USMCA would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was ratified in Canada in 1993. Talks on the new deal have been stalled for years, since US President Donald Trump threatened to scrap the existing agreement. early 2017, calling “the worst trade deal ever made.”

Ending the negotiations would provide considerable relief to Freeland and the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who were forced to navigate the highly unconventional and unsustainable negotiation tactics used by the Trump administration.

In an open letter Monday, Freeland called for swift approval of the USMCA and categorized the moves by Trump as a “protectionist setback, unlike any Canada that has faced before.”

Signing the deal would also mark what is likely to be one of those few legislative victories for Trudeau Liberals this session, who have opted for a lower presence in the House of Commons this time. Unlike 2015, many of Trudeau’s campaign promises will not require the passage of a piece of mass legislation, leaving the party with a lighter parliamentary burden as it seeks support from the opposition.

Any uncertainty that remains is entirely up to Canadians

So far, the Conservative side has been widely supportive of an updated free trade agreement, but says it wants more detailed information from the government about which sectors will see adverse effects. In an interview with Global News on Sunday, conservative whip Mark Strahl said the party was unlikely to vote on the legislation, but said it was seeking some clarification.

“We are not holding this potential threat to topple the government over NAFTA,” he said.

The Québécois bloc and the NDP have been far less supportive, especially due to a lack of some labor provisions and a belief that Canadian aluminum companies could suffer under this deal.

Freeland did not clarify Monday whether she would be open to some changes to the legislation and did not specify a preferred timeline for the USMCA.

Prolonged talks on the trade pact have caused widespread uncertainty in the Canadian industry, particularly automakers and steel and aluminum firms. Many industry groups have called on Ottawa to ratify the deal as a way to boost business investment.

All trade talks include give and take

“I think we can all agree that the Canadian economy, Canadian workers, Canadian businesses would be better off” if the USMCA is ratified, Freeland said Monday.

Some business lobby groups on Monday also supported a swift approval of an up-to-date trade agreement.

“All trade talks involve give and take, and the (USMCA) represents a good conclusion overall to the Canadian economy even if not all aspects of the deal were perfect for every sector of the economy,” the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. Monday.

“Given the pressing trade problems facing the Canadian economy, we need to approach the CUSMA process to enable the Canadian government and businesses to focus on efforts to diversify our export markets.”

Canada’s Grain Growers also called for a speedy adoption of the legislation.

“Our farmers’ members across Canada need a stable market to succeed and grow,” Mayor Jeff Nielsen said in a written statement.

POPULAR N N TIGH TO NN POST NOW:

John Ivison: With the issue of wireless pricing, the Liberals insist on resolving problems that don’t exist

Taliban says it shot down US planes in Afghanistan – report says two survivors are being hunted

‘Sell first, ask questions later’: Stocks suffer more than 4 months as coronavirus spreads

advertisement