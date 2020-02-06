advertisement

Vancouver Khari singer Wendell McClelland has drawn the story of Underground Railroad to create his own documentary music Freedom Singer.

Dahlia Katz / Dahlia Katz

Four years ago, Vancouver-based Khari musician Wendell McClelland told a public at the festival in Lunenberg, N.S. of heroic travel, his great great great grandmother Kizzy made from the American South to southern Ontario in the mid-1800s.

advertisement

It was just a snippet between songs. Kizzy’s stories of escaping slavery and riding the Underground to freedom had always been a part of the family crown for McClelland as they grew up in Detroit, even if some of the details were unclear. But when he got up on stage in Lunenberg, he was met by a woman who gave him a copy of her book and suggested that it might sound like his family history.

The woman was Canadian historian Karolyn Smardz Frost and the book was I Got Got a Home in Glory Land, which won a Governor General’s Award for Non-Fiction in 2007. It tells of the uplifting and occasionally disturbing story of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn , a couple who escaped slavery in Louisville in 1831, captured Detroit, fled south to Ontario and eventually landed in Toronto, where they began their first city taxi service and continued anti-slavery work in their adopted country .

“While I was reading the book, I just thought it sounded like the journey my grandmother Kizzy went on,” McClelland says. “There were these epigraphs at the beginning of the chapters and they seemed to be song pieces or verses. I thought: Wow, these were probably the songs my great-grandmother sang. ‘ “

He sent McClelland on a mission to find more examples of songs from that period that would help bring Kizzy’s story to life. He opened archives in Ontario and Nova Scotia looking for “songs, or any kind of periodicals, scraps of paper, or verses that might be related to this trip that my great-great grandmother took, but many more people took, thousands of people received. “

Personalized versions of these songs became the heart of theater productions, McClelland’s well-known documentary and album Freedom Singer, which tells the story of his great grandmother’s journey through song interpretations of her day. McClelland, who will be performing songs by Freedom Singer at the National Music Center in recognition of Black History Month, says periodicals were especially helpful. He found the lyrics for the album opener of Song of the Agitators, for example, on December 16, 1852, the publication of Voice of The Fugitive, a southern Ontario newspaper, directed by early African-Canadian settlers who escaped Sh. BA As with many of the texts McClelland discovered and reposted for the project, the words are angry, depressing, and ambiguous. “Do not cease to agitate when the sound of the slave slave is still,” he sings. He took lyrics from her and others songs and eventually added carved music to the black musical traditions of gospel, blue, thug band and soul but also the more modern strains McClelland grew up listening to in Detroit such as hip-hop , traditional folk, fun and rock.

“People who survived slavery on both the Canadian and American side of the border had to endure tremendous hardship, so the songs often relate to the patience and resistance needed to get through that experience,” McClelland says. “But also a lot of the songs are talking about the ones they don’t want to create anymore, and the ones they are willing to fight for and, in some cases, die for to have more freedom.”

The results are a personal story that nonetheless provides a glimpse of black history in this country that is unknown to many Canadians.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8TyL0xHRis [/ embed]

“You’re not trying to tell everyone’s travel story,” he says. “It’s telling the story of my particular family’s journey. I definitely help to share some of the nuances of what it means. But I think black history is a lost story for many people and it’s not shared well in schools and the education system. There are definitely schools that have come and watched the show and I think there is a lot to be learned that way. I hesitate to say that this is a historical work that will explain all the black history of But I think there’s definitely a lot of lessons to be learned through coming and controlling what we’re doing. “

The story of McClelland’s great-great-grandfather also reveals that this story is less straightforward than many people familiar with Underground Railroads think. Kizzy would eventually move from Ontario to Detroit after she lost her legs in the frosts while in Canada due to poor housing and less-than-acceptable attitudes toward African-Americans escaping slavery.

“It’s a complicated story,” says McClleland, who has lived in Vancouver for 15 years. “Black people were fleeing Ontario from Michigan to Detroit at a certain time because it was much more liberal in Detroit than in Ontario … The story we have of Canada as a savior is much more complicated than people know or deal with me. “

Khari Wendell McClelland will perform songs from Freedom Singer on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Center.

advertisement