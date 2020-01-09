advertisement

ARIES (March 21 – April 19):

When comedian John Cleese was 61, his mother died. She was 101. Cleese says, “Towards the end, when she runs out of energy, she actually stopped telling me what to do most of the time.” I bet you’ll see a similar phenomenon in 2020 – just bigger and better. I bet fewer people try to tell you what to do than at any point in your life. As a result, you are freer to be exactly what you want. You will have the unprecedented power to express your uniqueness.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20):

The famous bull philosopher Bertrand Russell was jailed in 1918 for his pacifism and anti-war activism. He liked to be there. “I found the prison quite pleasant in many ways,” he said. “I had no obligations, no difficult decisions, no fear of callers, no interruptions in my work. I read a lot; I wrote a book.” The book he produced Introduction to mathematical philosophyis considered a classic today. In 2020, I would be happy if you, Tauruses, were to hollow out an equally luxurious sabbatical without having to put up with the inconvenience of detention. I am confident that you can do this.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20):

It is common to feel attracted to people because they look like that, get dressed, and wear themselves. But here’s the problem: if you want to actually connect with someone whose appearance you like, there is no guarantee that it will turn out to be interesting and meaningful. That’s because the most important factor in being close to someone is not their cute face, body, or style, but their ability to talk to you in ways that you find interesting. And that’s a relatively rare phenomenon. As the philosopher Mortimer Adler noted: “Love without conversation is impossible.” I draw your attention to these thoughts, twins, because I believe that in 2020 you could have some of the best conversations you have ever had – and as a result, you will experience the richest intimacy.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22):

The mystical poet Rumi told us what kind of person he was attracted to. “I want a troublemaker for a lover,” he wrote. “Bloodshed, blood drinker, a heart of flames that fights with the sky and fights with fate that burns like fire on the rushing sea.” In response to this testimony, I say, “Boo! Ugh! Yuck!” I say, “To hell with an intimate relationship with a troublemaker struggling with fate and arguing with heaven.” I can’t imagine a bond that would be more uncomfortable and serve me worse. What about you, Cancerian? Do you find Rumi’s definition glamorous and romantic? I hope not. In this case, I recommend that you change your mind. 2020 will be an excellent time to say exactly what types of alliances are healthy for you. They shouldn’t resemble Rumi’s description. (Rumi translation by Zara Houshmand.)

LEO (July 23 – August 22):

The 18th century comic Tristram Shandy is still translated, adapted and published today. Its popularity remains. Likewise the novel from the 18th century Minor Flanders, in which an eccentric heroine, unusual for her time, can be seen, has modern incarnations in television, film and radio. Then there is the satirical novel from the 19th century Vanity Fair, It is already considered a classic and appears on lists of the most popular books. The authors of these three books had one thing in common: they had to pay to have their books published. No authority in the book business had any confidence in them. You may face similar challenges in 2020, Leo. Believe in you!

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22):

I will present two possible scenarios that could develop for you in 2020. Which scenario actually occurs depends on how ready you are to transform yourself. Scenario # 1. Love is awake and you’re sleeping. Love is ready for you, but you are not ready for love. Love is hard to see because you think it still looks like it used to. Love changed its name and you didn’t notice it. Scenario # 2. Love is awake and you wake up. Love is ready for you and you are getting ready for love. Love is older and wiser now, and you recognize its new form. Love changed its name and you found out. (Many thanks to Sarah and Phil Kaye for the inspiration for this horoscope.)

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22):

The well-known Greek sculptor Praxiteles created in the 4th century BC Some famous and popular statues. One of his pieces, showing the gods Hermes and Dionysus, was exhibited in the temple of Hera in Olympia. A few centuries later, an earthquake destroyed the temple and buried the statue. It remained there until 1877, when archaeologists dug it out of the rubble. I foresee a metaphorically equivalent recovery in your life, Libra – especially if you’re ready to dig up old chaos, examine a field of debris, or explore a faded ruin.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21):

Over a period of 74 years, the Scorpio philosopher and author Voltaire (1694–1778) wrote so many letters to so many people that they were finally published in a series of 98 books and nine additional volumes with appendices and indexes. I would be delighted if you communicate this in detail and carefully in 2020, Scorpio. The cosmic rhythms will tend to bring you luck if you do.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21):

Picasso was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. He was also the richest. At the end of his life, experts estimated its value at $ 250 million, which is equivalent to $ 1.3 billion today. But in his early adulthood, when Picasso transformed himself into a genius and created his early masterpieces, he lived and worked in a small, run-down, unheated room with no running water and with a toilet that he shared with 20 people. If there ever was a glimpse of Picasso’s financial transformation in your life, Sagittarius, I suspect it would start this year.

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th):

Let’s start with a good farewell in 2020. After reading the astrological signs, you will have opportunities to achieve a multitude of exemptions in the coming months. Among the things you could be at least partially exempt from: old-fashioned suffering; reduced expectations; People who don’t value you as you really are; and beliefs and theories that no longer serve you. (There may be others!) Here is an inspiring maxim that comes from the poet Mary Oliver: “Said the river: Imagine everything you can imagine and then move on.”

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18):

In a poem entitled “The Mess-iah”, spiritual teacher Jeff Foster advises us: “Fall in love with the chaos of your life … the wild, uncontrollable, unplanned, unexpected moments of existence. Would you like the chaos with yours? loving attention will pay tribute to your gratitude. Because if you love chaos enough, you will become a mess-iah. “I draw your attention, Aquarius, because I suspect that you will have a better chance in the coming weeks and months Rise of the Messiah as you have done in many years.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Comedian John Cleese believes that “sometimes we hold onto people or relationships long after they’re no longer useful to any of you.” That is why he decided to live in such a way that his alliance network is constantly developing. “I always meet new people,” he says, “and my list of friends seems to change quite a bit.” After my analysis of the astrological signs, Pisces, 2020 will be a good year for you to experiment with Cleese’s approach. In the coming months you will have the opportunity to meet more interesting new people than in a long time. (And don’t be afraid of leaking connections that have become a drain.)

Homework: Find out how you could transform yourself so that the world gives you what you long for. FreeWillAstrology.com

