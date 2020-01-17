advertisement

January 17, 2020 Zachary Shahan

How the data from a Tesla Model S saved a driver from conviction for attempted murder.

Werner Dechant, a 55-year-old German Tesla owner, drove through a police check on a federal highway in 2017 while overtaking a vehicle at around 140 km / h (87 mph). He saw the policeman in the middle of the road a little too late for him, panicked, accelerated and even escaped. Because the police officer had to jump aside and claim that the car would have killed him, and because he had two witnesses in the vehicle who testified accordingly, the driver was found guilty and charged with attempted murder.

Although the officer was hard to see for any driver in the dark night, possibly without a yellow warning vest, it was apparently a clear matter for the judge and the jury until Tesla revealed vehicle data showing that the officer and the witnesses were wrong. . The police officer would not have been hit, even if he had not moved. Therefore, there was no reason for him to jump aside, except that he naturally believed that he was in danger. To be honest, if a vehicle approaches you at high speed at night, you would jump – making a mistake in such a situation can be fatal.

Tesla has not easily released the data, but the case does show how quickly people can go to jail (or worse) as witnesses and the police have an impression of what has happened that is different from reality. Many do not know that our memory is influenced by many factors and may even change over time. That is why witnesses in such cases are often overvalued by a jury. Many trials have been recorded of people who are even convinced that they have committed a crime and have known – and many of them go to jail or even receive the death penalty – even though it was later revealed that they did not commit the crime and were not guilty.

It must be said that the driver did not behave correctly at all, escaped from the scene of a crime and immediately hid in a forest. He even colored his hair so as not to be identified later. But he also paid a price for it by losing his business and having to pay € 800,000 in time to prove his innocence. He was previously in the system for other incidents and was probably afraid of losing his driver’s license, which he got back after the sentence. A fine of € 9,000 was also withdrawn.

It was a jury that pronounced the sentence, but the judge, Mr. Windisch, is interestingly also a Tesla director, who may have ensured that data can be used in a fair trial. In many countries, the use of recorded data is controversial, and in Europe there is even a ruling by the Supreme Court that a vehicle that constantly records is not legal. The storage of data is very limited and, if allowed, is quickly deleted afterwards.

The public prosecutor, Dr. Marco Heß, concluded with regard to the free sentence:

“Everyone can reconsider whether it is always that bad” to store data and use it in such cases.

Fortunately, registered data – such as from a Tesla in an accident or to find a suspect – is again accepted by the police and the court in Germany. Personal rights are highly weighted in Europe and therefore personal information is strongly protected.

In a personal case, a few months ago, a Mercedes driver tried to push me into my vehicle on the Autobahn against the left barrier, which I could prove with 3 videos my Tesla Model 3 had recorded. The police officer to whom I reported the incident later even asked if I could provide data on the driver’s face to convict him.

All of this shows how important data can be to reveal the truth and to find people who are guilty or prove that others are innocent. Protection of personal data is important and must be protected, but not allowing data to be recorded or deleted too quickly, as we see in the above case, may even lead to innocent people going to jail.

Imagine that Werner Dechant would have driven in something other than a Tesla Model S and would drive in the same circumstance that night in 2017. He would be in jail today for attempted murder.

We’ve all seen videos of the Tesla Sentry mode in which people harm vehicles or on highways where accidents have happened, but to use the data of a Tesla to prove that a person is not guilty of attempted murder is another level and should encourage the strongest no-sayers to reconsider and understand that no matter what people think about Tesla as a company, its products, its CEO or its market capitalization, the data that the vehicles offer makes our lives a little safer every day.







About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









