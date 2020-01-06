advertisement

A free speech group is warning the University of B.C. that could take legal action after the university canceled an event with a conservative speaker.

Andy Ngo, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial, had been appointed by the Free Speech Club to speak at UBC on January 29, but his speech, “Understanding ANTIFA Violence,” was canceled by the university due to security concerns.

The Center for Justice for Constitutional Freedoms has said it will sue UBC if it does not reinstate the Ngo event.

In a letter to UBC, the center said the cancellation of the event was “unreasonable” and accused UBC of bowing to its “heckler veto.”

“It is an alarming betrayal of the fundamental pillar of higher education – freedom of thought, belief, thought and expression,” the letter said.

In an email to Black Press media, UBC Chief Risk Officer Ron Holton said the conversation was canceled “for the purpose of maintaining the safety and security of our community”.

Holton declined to comment on any litigation.

This is not the first time UBC has come under fire for its handling of speakers. The university was under fire for letting anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith speak on campus earlier this year, and canceled a speech by right-wing activists Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern at the Chan Center in March.

