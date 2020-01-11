advertisement

Visitors to car parks managed by the Fife Council in downtown Dunfermline will benefit from free parking on Sundays at the earliest on March 1.

The initiative comes after members of the regional committee for the city of Dunfermline agreed in October of last year to pilot parking offers, with the aim of encouraging people in the city and supporting local businesses.

A free weekend shuttle between Leys Park Road parking and the city center operated from November 16 to last Sunday to assist buyers during the busy Christmas and New Year period, and will be revisited in the coming months. weeks to see if that’s the case. worth repeating for the 2020 holiday season.

At the end of this initiative, free parking on Sundays will be available in downtown car parks and road areas from Sunday until March 1.

Gillian Taylor, Community Director for Dunfermline, said: “Car parking is still very popular with people and businesses in the city center and we have tested two initiatives to test how to improve parking in the city center.

“For the new year, we want to encourage visitors to the city center by offering free parking on Sunday from Sunday January 12 to Sunday March 1, 2020.”

Parking initiatives will be closely monitored to determine their effect on downtown traffic.

The move comes as Fife city center leaders are considering various ways to deal with parking problems.

A special offer to encourage visitors to come to downtown Kirkcaldy is already underway.

