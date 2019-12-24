advertisement
The city of Columbia announces free parking on certain days during vacation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you want to go downtown on vacation, the city of Columbia offers free parking meters and parking garages on certain days.
In a release from the city, they announced the following:
advertisement
ON-STREET-METER OPERATION
- FREE / NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Tuesday, December 24th – Wednesday, December 25th
CITY PARKING SPACE OPERATIONS
- FREE / GOALS WILL BE RAISED IN ALL CITY “GATED” PARKING POSSIBILITIES: Tuesday (late Monday night), December 24th – Thursday (late Wednesday night), December 26th, December 3rd
NEUJAHRESURLAUB
ON-STREET-METER OPERATION
- FREE / NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Wednesday 1st January
CITY PARKING SPACE OPERATIONS
- FREE / GOALS WILL BE EARNED IN ALL THE GATE PARKING AREAS OF THE CITY: Tuesday, December 31, through Thursday, January 3, 5:00 p.m. (late Wednesday evening)
NOTE:
As a reminder, the following parking options offer free parking during the week from 6:00 p.m. and on weekends also parking on Saturday and Sunday.
- Taylor Deck (1101 Taylor St.)
- Washington Deck (1100 Washington St.)
- PJ Cannon Deck (1227 Taylor St.)
- Sumterlos (1700 Sumter St.)
advertisement