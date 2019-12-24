advertisement

The city of Columbia announces free parking on certain days during vacation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you want to go downtown on vacation, the city of Columbia offers free parking meters and parking garages on certain days.

In a release from the city, they announced the following:

advertisement

ON-STREET-METER OPERATION

FREE / NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Tuesday, December 24th – Wednesday, December 25th

CITY PARKING SPACE OPERATIONS

FREE / GOALS WILL BE RAISED IN ALL CITY “GATED” PARKING POSSIBILITIES: Tuesday (late Monday night), December 24th – Thursday (late Wednesday night), December 26th, December 3rd

NEUJAHRESURLAUB

ON-STREET-METER OPERATION

FREE / NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Wednesday 1st January

CITY PARKING SPACE OPERATIONS

FREE / GOALS WILL BE EARNED IN ALL THE GATE PARKING AREAS OF THE CITY: Tuesday, December 31, through Thursday, January 3, 5:00 p.m. (late Wednesday evening)

NOTE:

As a reminder, the following parking options offer free parking during the week from 6:00 p.m. and on weekends also parking on Saturday and Sunday.

Taylor Deck (1101 Taylor St.)

Washington Deck (1100 Washington St.)

PJ Cannon Deck (1227 Taylor St.)

Sumterlos (1700 Sumter St.)

advertisement