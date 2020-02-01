advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will compete in the 54th Miami Super Bowl on Sunday. The game runs on Fox at 6.30pm. E.T.

Below we have answered all questions about the game itself and explained how you can watch the associated half-time livestream for free.

How to see the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl broadcasts will be broadcast live by Fox at 6:30 p.m. E.T. from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

advertisement

You can stream the game live on FoxSports.com as well as the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps for free. YouTubeTV subscribers can also watch the show from their subscription, as well as Hulu subscribers with Live TV and FuboTV, which offer a free seven-day trial.

connected

Nike unveils new soccer shoes before Super Bowl 54



US officials hit record $ 123 million with Super Bowl Counterfeit Merch



Madden & Nike collaborate on the limited Air Max 90s for the Super Bowl 54



Who plays?

The Kansas City Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coached by Andy Reid. They compete against the San Francisco 49ers with head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Patrick Mahomes (L) and Jimmy Garoppolo at a press conference for the Super Bowl on January 27 in Miami.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who’s performing?

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem and half-time stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez at a Super Bowl press conference on January 30th in Miami.

CREDIT: Dave Shopland / Shutterstock

Who calls the game?

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will announce the game on the air. Chris Myers and Erin Andrews report live from the sideline.

Erin Andrews

CREDIT: Shutterstock

What about the commercials?

In addition to the actual game, the Super Bowl is known for its first-class commercials with the most important celebrities and brands.

Some advertisements such as Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch as well as the former Red Sox star David “Big Papi” Ortiz had already been published in advance in Hyundai’s newest Boston-inspired commercial.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0 (/ embed)

Molly Ringwald stars in Avocados from Mexico’s latest ad in a clip in the style of a shopping network.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4QYhAAKja8 (/ embed)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend steal the show at a Genesis party.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTcXkxbukuk (/ embed)

And Lil Nas X and Sam Elliot have an old western showdown on Cool Ranch Doritos.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OpuHa2vwdk (/ embed)

Stay up to date on the Super Bowl and the excitement on Sunday.

Want more?

How athletic brands use Super Bowl 54 to promote sustainability

J-Lo goes solid color in Jimmy Choos with crystal accents to promote the Super Bowl half-time performance

This Air Jordan 10 sneaker was inspired by the host city Super Bowl 54

Watch on FN

Loading comments …

advertisement