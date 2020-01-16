advertisement

Free ice cream will be served to customers who wear their pajamas in a Fife gelateria, to cheer them up.

Janettas of St Andrews made the promise after learning that breakfast ice cream is the best way to fight Blue Monday.

The third Monday in January earned the nickname as it is considered the most miserable day of the year.

A researcher from the University of Kyorin in Tokyo has discovered that a first spoonful of refrigerated treats gives a mental boost and changes levels of alertness.

Janettas owners Nicola and Owen Hazel will serve guests ice cream in their sleepwear for free between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

Nicola said: “Whether ice cream is actually magic or whether it is the properties of good things that reduce stress, increase positive emotions and therefore release energy, ice cream for breakfast is always a good idea and when it’s free, it’s even better!

“I can’t think of a better way to fend off the January blues.”

