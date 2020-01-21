advertisement

In a free workshop, Heidi McCurdy will “Free Your Voice” on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

That evening, the South Surrey-based musician will be conducting the vocal performance class at the Roland Canada Inspiration Center, located adjacent to King George SkyTrain Station in Surrey, from 7am to 10pm.

“In this extremely experimental workshop, you will learn heat to amplify your voice, practice microbial technique and explore your unique expression,” says a post on eventbrite.ca, where people can sign up for the event. “Bring a song to share or just sing with the band. Suitable for all levels “

McCurdy has toured Canada and Europe, and her award-winning songs have appeared on national TV and radio. “As a holistic voice trainer, she has helped hundreds of singers of all ages release their authentic voice and test the power of music in their lives,” says one bio. “She has extensive knowledge and training in sound pedagogy and improvisation, as well as sound applications for healing and health. She specializes in a fun and inclusive approach to creative singing and expression. “

The Roland Inspiration Center is at # 204-9900 Blvd King George, Surrey. McCurdy’s workshop is presented by FUSIONpresents and Surrey Music City Center.

Meanwhile, the McCurdy-led choir Soul of the World seeks out voices for its Winter 2020 session, for “uplifting, contemplative songs and calls from around the world in a serene atmosphere,” 7 p. Thursday at Alexandra Neighborhood House, in Crescent Beach. All levels are welcome, no auditions required. More details are posted at heidimccurdy.com.

