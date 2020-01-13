advertisement

There is no shortage of family-friendly activities to explore in Calgary. But many fees accept payments, and can really start to add up.

Here are some hidden gems to see in Calgary, and all of them are free. Your wallet will thank you later.

Children’s reading place

Marilyn Oakley, the mother of the children’s reading room home, poses for a photo at the historic Inglewood home reading house. Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Dean Pilling / Postmedia

Located in a heritage home in the city’s Inglewood neighborhood, Children’s Reading Place is packed with countless books of all genders, and cozy nooks in which to enjoy them.

Kids and adults alike will be delighted by the wonderfully decorated rooms (there’s an ocean-themed bath, an art and craft area, and a dollhouse in the upper closet!), And every kid gets to take home a book free at the end of visits.

The reading venue is open Thursday to Sunday only by appointment. Book online at the Calgary Reads website.

Esker Foundation

Artist Jason De Haan was photographed with his exhibition at the Esker Foundation on May 25, 2017. Gavin Young / Postmedia Network

Founded in 2012 by local philanthropists Jim and Susan Hill, the Esker Foundation’s contemporary art gallery is an airy, bright space located on the top floor of the Atlantic Arts Block in Inglewood.

With three exhibitions a year, there are plenty of new first artworks to enjoy at any time of the year. Esker also features a special program for families, including children’s art tours and a series of monthly master classes for young children to experiment with different art forms.

The escarpment is open daily except Mondays and legal holidays.

Devonian Gardens

Tia Fulton takes some photos at Devonian Gardens in Calgary on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Where to find lush trees, a fish pond and a children’s playground within the comforts of home? Look no further than the Devonian Gardens, located on the fourth floor of the CORE Shopping Center in downtown Calgary.

Take a stroll through the botanical gardens, home to more than 500 trees and 50 species of plants, and stop by to watch the colorful koi fish swimming. If you have little ones in tow, they will love the children’s area, complete with a climbing wall, slides and monkey bars.

The gardens share the same opening hours as the CORE Shopping Center.

Calgary Public Library

Calgary Central Library was photographed on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Gavin Young / Postmedia

When the new Central Library opened in November 2018, it was immediately praised as an architectural miracle and landed on several international publications.

With its 12,000-square-foot children’s library complete with a climbing facility, boxes of toys and countless books, it is not surprising that the Central Library is also a hit with young families.

But the central branch is not the only Calgary public library to have something to offer to children. There is a rainbow jungle in Village Square, an Alouette III helicopter in Seton for children to explore, and an outdoor playground outside the Forest Lawn library.

Plus, each branch has fun family programming, including baby sign language, story time, and Colosal Calgary Playdate.

Inglewood Bird Sanctuary

Kim Jones and his daughter Maya, 4, look for birds along the Bow River in this photo shoot. Gavin Young / Calgary Herald

You don’t have to go to the village to see a tainted candlestick, glittering blue heroes or a bald eagle. In fact, you can find these birds – and many more – in the heart of Calgary.

The Inglewood Bird Sanctuary is a 36-acre green space that serves as a habitat for more than 250 species of birds and other wildlife. Visitors can roam along the wooded paths, which are open from sunrise to sunset while keeping their eyes peeled for winged creatures hidden in trees or along the water.

The sanctuary nature center is currently closed for renovations until September 2020.

Rock Garden Reader

The Rock Gardens in Calgary was photographed for the Seven Wonders project on Wednesday 7 September 2016. Gavin Young / Postmedia

William Roland Reader was overseer for Calgary parks from 1913 and 1942, he turned a small piece of hill into a tasting garden for thousands of different plant species from around the world.

Today, the Reader Rock Garden is a 1.65-hectare urban oasis with countless flowers, a small pond, and a café located in the historic Reader Residence.

Young and old visitors will enjoy walking the rock-covered paths that Reader had accepted as “bribes” in exchange for a visit to the park.

The garden, removed from the Macleod Trail and 25th Avenue S.E., was named a national historic site in 2018.

YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Center

Grade 6 students visit the Calgary YouthLink Police Interpretive Center in Northeast Calgary on September 24, 2015. Gavin Young / Calgary Herald

Want to know what it means to be a city cop? Check out the Calgary Police Interpretive Center at 26,000 square feet at Calgary Police Service headquarters.

There are more than 50 exhibits to explore including a look at how the tactical unit got its start, a life-size HAWCS helicopter hanging from the ceiling, and a forensic lab.

While the museum is popular with school groups, members of the public are welcome to visit Friday and Saturday from September through June, and Tuesday through Saturday in July and August.

Some screens deal with serious or violent situations and may not be suitable for young children, but guests may consult staff for guidance.

