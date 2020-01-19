advertisement

January 19, 2020

In the summer of 2019, Volta worked with CleanTechnica to conduct an international study of drivers of electric vehicles (and non-EV drivers). The survey yielded nearly 10,000 responses in the US and Europe / UK.

The considerable amount of data that we have been able to collect (thanks to you, CleanTechnica readers!) Is invaluable and gives us a glimpse into the front line of the revolution in electric vehicles. To read more about the survey data and what our research found, you can view the example and the full report here.

In the article below, the Volta team summarized some information that was most interesting for their company.

Dedicated drivers

Of the nearly 5,000 people surveyed in North America alone, 84% currently own an electric vehicle and 4.4% want to buy one soon. Environmental benefits (76%), low maintenance (64%) and financial savings (56%) are the three main reasons for buying. Fifty-six percent bought their electric vehicle as a replacement for a vehicle with an internal combustion engine (ICE) and 86% drive their electric vehicle “almost every day.” Interviewed drivers do not look back. 82% said they are loyal and will choose an electric vehicle again.

Trust to continue driving

Drivers of electric vehicles are technically skilled and proactive about charging their vehicles to prevent fear of the range – 68% report using an app to find charging points and 61% say stations are easy to find. Discovering convenient charging locations is also addictive, with 43% visiting the same places over and over again. Accessibility and reliability do not seem to be a big problem when finding charging on the road. In fact, a surprising 15% of respondents have no charging points at home, so they are free drivers of electric vehicles thanks to an ever-increasing charging infrastructure. Almost 80% reported that the stations they use are usually or always open and 88% said they usually function well.

Free Miles Fuel Customer Loyalty

The majority of respondents believe that charging electric vehicles should be a free facility. To access free charging, 81% are willing to check in using a mobile app and 68% are willing to provide basic personal information, including name, demographic information and general location. Brick-and-mortar sites that offer charging of electric vehicles as a free facility will have an effect on their business results:

77% said they were willing to try out a new shopping mall that offers free charging, while 38% said they would visit more often and buy more.

66% said they would visit more often and 48% would probably shop longer if free electric vehicles could be charged.

Less than 2% stated that they would be in their car while charging.

Win-Win revolution

Research results confirm that most early adopters have confidence in their decision to go electric and that it fits seamlessly into their lives. Free charging is a facility that is appreciated by electric vehicle owners, who send and sell traffic to retailers. The data is overwhelmingly clear that the movement of electric vehicles benefits both progressive drivers and companies.

