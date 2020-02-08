advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – There is no denying that the names Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach were incomparable successes in the 2000s and early 2010s.

No other duo in boxing has achieved more success and popularity than Roach and Pacquiao (62-7-2), who set a 27-5-2 record with the legendary Filipino Slugger and won world championships from junior featherweight to home -Worldweight divisions.

Roach, who coached 27 world champions, said he built the famous Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles in hopes of encountering the next Muhammad Ali.

The next version of The Greatest Pacquiao happened to be – at least for Roach.

“I always said that I built my gym just in case the next Muhammad Ali came through the door – Manny Pacquiao is my Muhammad Ali,” Roach wrote on his Twitter account.

I always said that I built my gym just in case the next Muhammad Ali came through the door – Manny Pacquiao is my Muhammad Ali. # Truth #boxer #Senator #wildcardboxing #boxing @MannyPacquiao @MuhammadAli @ WildCardBoxing1 @WCBstore @KnuckleheadSean @ david_sisson35 📸 # LucasNoonan pic.twitter.com/Vmd7XeLIo9

– Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) February 8, 2020

Both Pacquiao and Ali are overly charismatic personalities outside the ring and intense rivals within the ring.

Ali is the only triple heavyweight world champion that works best for every fighter in this weight class, while Pacquiao is the only boxer who has won a world champion title in eight different divisions.

Roach is already in the World Boxing Hall of Fame and has been honored seven times as Boxer Writers Association of America’s Trainer of the Year from 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014.

